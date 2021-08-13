A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shopify to require staff to show proof of full vaccination before meeting up

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision ‘because science’

The chief executive of Shopify Inc. says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision “because science.”

Lutke has made a series of bold announcements and policy changes throughout the pandemic as his e-commerce company moves toward a digital by default model he instituted last May.

At the time, Lutke said “office centricity is over” and that most Shopify staff will be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Shopify’s vaccination policy comes as Quebec is preparing to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential public places like restaurants and gyms on Sept. 1.

The federal government is also working on a vaccine passport for international travel, though some are pressing for the digital certification to be used in offices and other public spaces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says net assets now top half a trillion dollars

Just Posted

Highway 3 will be affected as the influent trunk main project continues into the next phase of construction starting Monday, August 16, at the intersection of 22nd Street North.
Highway 3/22nd Street North traffic affected next week

1914
It happened this week in 1914

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conspiracy theorists take over Interior Health COVID-19 town hall

Pictured is Greg Eaton, Owner and Operator of the Mount Baker Hotel, which is undergoing extensive renovations to give it new life. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
The Art Deco rejuventation of the Mt. Baker Hotel