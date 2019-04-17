A hole is seen in the dome inside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Firefighters declared success Tuesday in a more than 12-hour battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its bell towers and the purported Crown of Christ. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

The Better Business Bureau wants you to wait if you want to donate towards rebuilding the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after Monday’s devastating fire.

“Scammers tend to take advantage of whatever is in the news and are ready to prey on your generosity,” said spokesperson Karla Davis on Wednesday. “BBB is therefore urging people to wait until an official rebuilding fund or charity has been established.”

READ MORE: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

Fraudsters may try to impersonate a charity, so watch for minor changes in the name and contact details. People wishing to make a donation should get the exact name, and the charity should be a registered organization.

Look out for overly heart-wrenching requests for help. No one was killed in the fire, so the bureau said all funds raised should be directed towards the reconstruction.

Ask for specific details about the charity. Information should be readily available, including its location, contact information and registration details.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Martha Stewart brand to be sold again
Next story
B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Just Posted

Temporary traffic control lights to be installed at McPhee Rd

Temporary traffic control lights are being installed by the City of Cranbrook… Continue reading

Sweetheart candidates introduced

Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassador candidates for 2019/20 were introduced at a gala event at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook Saturday, April 13

Early registration open for Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

Organizers are gearing up for the sixth annual event after last year was cancelled due to wildfires

Province asking for caribou recovery feedback in Cranbrook

Staff from provincial and federal governments to share information, asnwer questions

Bowen Byram moves up in draft prospect ratings

The Cranbrook hockey player is rated second among North American Skaters for the 2019 NHL Draft

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

Most Read