Regional Business Round Up by Keith Powell

Big Tree Electrical does electrical work from Yahk to Riondel, and Salmo to Kaslo. They also serve the whole of the Kootenays with Smart Home, Home Automation, and Solar installations.

Wynndel — Big Tree Electric Operating in Creston Valley

Big Tree Electrical is an entrepreneurial startup based in Wynndel, BC. Big Tree does electrical work from Yahk to Riondel, and Salmo to Kaslo. They also serve the whole of the Kootenays with Smart Home, Home Automation, and Solar installations.

Owner Forest Demman says, “We are dedicated to ongoing learning and training, so we can be highly qualified for every installation we perform. We keep all our certifications up to date, and take new technical training and courses so we can continue to expand and perfect the ways we can serve you. Whether you have us install an off-grid solar system, a home standby generator, a smart home, or a new electrical panel, you can be assured that we are properly trained, and committed to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.”

Big Tree Electric started in southern Alberta in 2019 and moved to the Creston Valley in 2021. The company has a staff of six people.

Kootenay Tack, owned and operated by Fabienne Groen, has moved to Cranbrook from Skookumchuck.

Cranbrook: Kootenay Tack Moves to Cranbrook

Kootenay Tack, owned and operated by Fabienne Groen, has moved to Cranbrook from Skookumchuck. Kootenay Tack is a complete western store which offers everything for the horse enthusiast. Their line up includes horse care and wear products, barn and stable supplies, western apparel, home and gift items, ropes, saddles along with feed and equine health products. Kootenay Tack is also a western supply consignment store.

“We moved to Cranbrook so our store is more convenient for our customers,” says Fabienne Groen. “We stock everything for the horse community and offer knowledgeable advice for the horse owner.”

Kootenay Tack is located at 2104C 2nd Street South in Cranbrook

Rossland: New Topping Creek Base Lodge to open at Red Mountain

As a destination resort, RED Mountain, B.C. attracts guests year after year because of its unmatched terrain and laid back vibe. Well, now RED has a new destination on-hill to share that vibe: the not-yet-named, 90-person capacity base lodge station adjacent to our newest chair, Topping Creek.

Set to open Winter 22/23, this custom-built beauty will boast full food & beverage service, a full liquor license, and delicious offerings from breakfast through après. With indoor seating and outdoor deck seating, we are confident that all our guests and locals will find the perfect spot for the perfect reboot.

Pure Leaf Bubble Cafe is open Monday to Saturday 11 am to 8 pm. It is located at 2104B 2nd Street South, Cranbrook.

Cranbrook — New Bubble Tea Cafe Opens

“We sell happy,” said Chantelle and Quin Lockwood , owners of the new Pure Leaf Bubble Cafe in Cranbrook.

Of course, Pure Leaf sells bubble tea, over 300 flavour combinations are available, but they also have coffee and delicious baked goods as well.

The new cafe is a roomy 1,500 square feet and has seating capacity for 15 to 20 people. It’s a great place to grab-and-go a bubble tea, a coffee or a bakery treat.

“We were inspired to open Pure Leaf because we love bubble tea and wanted to work for ourselves to bring happiness to others,” explained the Lockwoods. “We really have something for everyone from sweet to savory”

Pure Leaf Bubble Cafe is open Monday to Saturday 11 am to 8 pm. It is located at 2104B 2nd Street South, Cranbrook.

Nikolaas Morissette, Senior Manager of Operations for the City of Kimberley.

Kimberley: New Senior Manager of Operations

After an extensive recruitment process, the City of Kimberley has promoted Nikolaas Morissette to the position of Senior Manager of Operations. Nik has served as the City’s Manager of Roads and Solid Waste since June of 2018.

The Senior Manager of Operations position oversees the following departments: Roads and Solid Waste, Utilities, Parks and Facilities, and Project Management/Engineering.

“We are proud to announce Nik Morrisette as our new Senior Manager of Operations,” says Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville.

Nik starts in his new position on October 3rd.

Hailee McKinnon, new owner of the Kootenay Grounds Cafe.

Cranbrook: Kootnay Grounds Changes Hands

Meet Hailee, new owner of the Kootenay Grounds Cafe. The popular Kootenay Grounds Cafe and Bookstore which opened in downtown Cranbrook in 2019 is now under new ownership. Candice Pickering has sold the 1,500 square foot cafe to one of her employees, Hailee McKinnon.

The cafe features the tasty Oso Negro coffee line, a wide variety of baked goods as well as a nice selection of books and watch for a new shelf of locally crafted items for sale.

Kootenay Grounds Cafe and Bookstore is open Monday to Friday. It is located at 16D 11th Avenue South in Cranbrook.

Creston: Grater Good to Add Second Location

Floris and René Steenkamp, owners of the Grater Good Kitchen Supply Co. in Kimberley, are opening a second location in downtown Creston.

The specialty shop sells a full line of kitchen supply products and decor items – everything from high-end kitchen knives to small kitchen appliances.

The Steenkamp’s, who are Creston residents, purchased the Grater Good in the fall of 2020. The new Creston store held its grand opening last week.

A new McDonald’s restaurant will front Northwest Boulevard/Highway 3 at the west entrance to Creston.

Creston: Construction Underway of new McDonald’s

The construction site of the new McDonald’s restaurant in Creston is a beehive of activity these days. The ‘Golden Arches’ will front Creston’s busy Northwest Boulevard/Highway 3 at the west entrance to the town — across from rival Tim Hortons. The 140-seat restaurant will also feature a double lane drive-through.

AHC Construction of Vancouver is the general contractor on the project. It looks like the restaurant should be ready for operation by late 2022 or early 2023.