Regional Business Round-Up

Clockwise from top left: Brenda Groff of Greystone Mercantile Gifts and Decor; Chelsea Marie Blackmore of Koots Roots Community Co-op; The Fernie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Wendy McDougall; Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance and Minister.

Cranbrook

Business Milestone: Greystone Mercantile Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Brenda Groff and her husband Floyd are celebrating their first anniversary in business at Cranbrook’s Greystone Mercantile Gifts and Decor. The spacious and attractive retail shop offers a tasteful lineup of gift and decor items.

Greystone Mercantile carries unique gifts, with an emphasis on locally curated and Canadian products. They carry premium bath, body and skincare items made from natural ingredients, jewelry, home decor and more.

“We support small Canadian businesses across the country and in our home town of Cranbrook,” said Brenda. “We embrace the opportunity to work with businesses that have a reduced ecological impact and are socially conscious.”

You will find Greystone Mercantile located at 535 Victoria Ave N (storefront on 6th Street).

West Kootenay

MLA Katrine Conroy Appointed BC Finance Minister

In one of the highest appointments ever given to a Kootenay-based MLA, Katrine Conroy is now B.C.’s new Finance Minister.

B.C.’s new Premier, David Eby, named Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for Columbia Basin Trust, Columbia Power Corporation, and the Columbia River Treaty.

Katrine Conroy was first elected to represent the West Kootenays in 2005.

Katrine previously served as the Minister of Forests, and the Minister of Children and Family Development.

Katrine had a varied career before becoming an MLA. She was one of B.C.’s first female power engineers and the first woman to work in the power plant at Celgar Pulp Mill, in Castlegar. She also was an early childhood educator, administrator, college instructor at Selkirk College and a small business person.

Fernie

Chamber of Commerce announces new Executive Director

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of the new Executive Director, Wendy McDougall.

Wendy and her family moved to Fernie in August, 2019. After visiting the town on weekends and holidays for over a decade, they decided to make the move to Fernie permanent and have never looked back. Over the last three years they have become fully entrenched in the community, taking in all the mountain town has to offer.

Wendy is well-known around town for her involvement as the president of the Fernie Alpine Ski Team and her avid volunteerism for the club. With this, Wendy brings non-profit and board experience to her present role.

Wendy has a Degree in Commerce from the University of Calgary, and over 15 years experience in the oil & gas industry.

“I am eager to bring my past and present experience to this role with a personal passion to advocacy on behalf of businesses, and to be a part of building Fernie’s sustainable economic growth,” she said.

Cranbrook

Koots Roots Community Co-op Opens

In case you missed it, Chelsea Marie Blackmore is the owner and organizer of a new retail space for local Cranbrook and area artisans called Koots Roots Community Co-op. The gallery-like space has grown to feature the work of over 50 artisans since opening earlier this year.

Chelsea said, “I am on this journey — to connect our amazing community of talent and share a love of arts and crafts.”

You will find Koots Roots Community Co-op at 108A 7th Ave South in Cranbrook.