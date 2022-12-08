Regional business round-up

Clockwise from top left: Craig Campbell, general manager at ʔaq̓am Community Enterprises; Tessa and Scott Salter, owner/operators of the popular Salty Robin Wood Designs; Ryan Doehle; Bob Sumka. Photos courtesy Keith Powell.

By Keith Powell

Cranbrook

New GM at ʔaq̓am Community Enterprises

Craig Campbell is the new general manager at ʔaq̓am Community Enterprises located at 7470 Mission Road. The ʔaq̓am Community has the largest population of all Ktunaxa Nation Bands and the largest land base, occupying 18,420 acres or 7,461 hectares in total. ʔaq̓am Community Enterprises owns and operates D&B Flagging and Traffic Control and ʔaq̓am Trading/Centex Gas and Convenience store.

“One of the newest projects we are working on is developing a clean energy solar farm adjacent to the Canadian Rockies International Airport,” says Craig Campbell, General Manager. “We are actively seeking new business partners that gain a mutual benefit to both parties.”

For more information visit www.investaqam.com

Cranbrook

Kootenay Entrepreneurial Success Story [Salty Robin Wood Designs]

Tessa Salter and husband Scott are the owner/operators of the popular Salty Robin Wood Designs in Cranbrook. You will often find them at local farmer’s markets throughout the region featuring their unique line up of cutting and charcuterie board, cribbage boards and resin art flow designs. “We have been operating since 2016, but have really focused on the cutting board market the last three years,” says Tessa Salter. “I work out of our home based woodworking shop to create beautiful resin work and woodwork and then we market them directly to customers or via local markets.”

Salty Robin also offers custom personalization with laser engraving or hand painting for family names, wedding dates, custom messages or quotes, business logos or a favourite image. See their work @saltyrobinwooddesigns

Cranbrook

Isosceles Now Powered by Sunco

Ryan Doehle has sold his Cranbrook-based company Isosceles to Edmonton-based Sunco Communication and Installation.

“We sold the shares of Isosceles to Sunco and then purchased back shares to retain a minority position in the company,” explained Ryan Doehle, who is now a solutions architect with Sunco.

Sunco is an independent business telecom solutions provider and represents service providers: Bell, Rogers, Shaw and Telus.

Sunco’s motto states, “We work with you to find the right set of telecom solutions to support your business. The Cranbrook office is located at 20 – 11th Avenue South.

Fernie Author Bob Sumka Releases New Book

Long time Fernie resident Bob Sumka has released a new book called 24 Dalton Avenue — A Fernie Legacy.

Born and raised in Fernie, Bob Sumka has seen a lot of changes in Fernie and the surrounding area. In his new novel, 24 Dalton Avenue, Bob Sumka traces the day-to-day life of a fictional Fernie family as they confront challenges, celebrate triumphs and suffer tragedies.

Bob Sumka said, “I wanted to record the legacy of Fernie and district through the eyes of my characters and be able to tell their story and the story of my hometown of Fernie. That’s really the essence of my new book 24 Dalton Avenue.”

24 Dalton Avenue, which retails for $24.95, will be available at local stores in Fernie and area. Publishing services were provided by Wild Horse Creek Press.