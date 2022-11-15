Regional Business Round-Up

Clockwise from top left: Darian Pestell of Nelson, owner Nourished by Heirloom; The Wheeldon Group - Jason Wheeldon, Kaytee Sharun, Laura Kennedy and Lauren Rokosh; FR Rentals moves to new building; John Holton, General Manager of the Copper Point Resort.

By Keith Powell

Cranbrook: The Wheeldon Group Launches

Well-known Cranbrook realtor Jason Wheeldon has re-branded his real estate practice under the umbrella of The Wheeldon Group.

The real estate group includes licensed realtors Jason Wheeldon and Kaytee Sharun, as well as administrator Laura Kennedy and marketer Lauren Rokosh. The group also includes certified home appraisers Christine Hagen, Elliana Signorotto and Manson Parks.

The Wheeldon Group’s new tagline sums up Jason Wheeldon and his team’s nearly 30 years of real estate experience – ‘Let us guide you home.’

“Kaytee and I have a seamless partnership and lead the way in innovative real estate practices and leadership in organized real estate. We have continued to grow an intimate knowledge of the local area and market to best suit the needs of our clients,” said Jason Wheeldon in a recent interview. “We’re excited to continue to enhance our partnership to offer the best service and insight to the ever-changing landscape.”

The Wheeldon Group is part of the East Kootenay Realty Royal Lepage office in Cranbrook.

Nelson: Kootenay Entrepreneurial Success Story — Nourished by Heirloom

The Kootenays has a vast array of solo entrepreneurs who are using their creativity and skills to create new enterprises. Darian Pestell of Nelson is one such entrepreneur and she is the owner of a company called Nourished by Heirloom. She specializes in creating artisan spices and superfood blends which she packages and sells on her website and at local farmers markets.

Darian Pestell explains, “Our vision as a wellness company is to offer flavourful spice blends to nutritionally enhance your home cooked meals, and provide a selection of superfood powders to bring balance within, and allow your inner light to shine outwards.”

Learn more about her products at nourishedbyheirloom.com

Cranbrook: FR Rentals Moves to New Building

In case you missed it, FR Rentals, a division of Fab-Rite in Cranbrook, moved up the hill over the summer to a spacious new building located on Industrial Road G, adjacent to the Wildstone Golf Course.

FR Rentals is operated by Cody Kozinuk and is the official BOBCAT dealership for the East Kootenay. They offer a complete equipment rental, sales and service facility.

According to FR’s website, “Whether you are a week-end warrior or a large construction company, the success of your project is important to us, and we prove it every day with our outstanding customer service. For all your equipment needs look no further than FR Rentals.”

Invermere: Copper Point Resort’s GM New Kootenay Rockies Director

Kootenay Rockies Tourism has announced that John Holton, General Manager of the Copper Point Resort and the Invermere Inn and Suites in the Columbia Valley is a new director of the regional tourism destination association.

John Holton was appointed general manager of Copper Point Resort in April 2022. He also operates a hotel, restaurant and tourism consulting business called Selkirk Strategies. He previously was the general manager of Pine Bungalows in Jasper, resort manager of Heather Mountain Lodge in Golden and director of food and beverage at the Crystal Lodge in Whistler Village. He is a graduate of Royal Roads University.