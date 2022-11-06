Regional Business Round-Up

Clockwise from top left: Ray and Rico Naito of Surprise Point Brewery; Ian Phyper, new General Manager of the Baker Hotel; Town of Creston’s new emergency services building; Kickturn Coffee Roasters. )Photos courtesy Keith Powell)

By Keith Powell

Cranbrook: BC’s First Dedicated Gluten-Free Craft Brewery Opens

Ray Naito and his wife Rico have established BC’s first dedicated gluten-free craft brewery in Cranbrook, called Surprise Point Brewery. The Naitos, who are from Japan, originally thought they could establish their new brewery in Jasper. However, it proved difficult to find the right location in the national park town, so they moved to the mountain town of Kimberley, and opened their new craft brewery in Cranbrook.

With a substantial percentage of the population looking for gluten-free products, Ray believes the potential for Naito Beer to grow is unlimited. Look for gluten-free Naito Beer at your local liquor outlet, and watch for Naito Beer samples at local farmer’s markets in the future.

Cranbrook: New GM at the Baker Hotel in Cranbrook

The historic Baker Hotel in downtown Cranbrook is welcoming Ian Phyper as the new General Manager. The hotel turned 99 years of age at the end of October. Ian relocated to Cranbrook six weeks ago. He was the previous general manager of a boutique hotel on Galiano Island. Owner Greg Eaton says, “Ian joined our team a few weeks ago and is already setting exciting new things in motion here at The Baker Hotel.”

He adds, “Ian loves the history, all of the friendly people and the outdoor activities that our area has to offer. He is a marketing expert and is working with local businesses on partnership opportunities. Ian is an avid outdoorsman and has already explored many of the area’s best hikes and waterfalls.”

Welcome Ian to the Baker Hotel in downtown Cranbrook.

Creston: New Emergency Building Opens

The Town of Creston’s new EMERGENCY SERVICES BUILDING held its long awaited grand opening last month. Creston council had to increase the budget on the Creston Emergency Services Building from $5.4 million to $7.0 million.

With the finishing touches completed to the new building, Creston’s emergency fire and ambulance services have moved in and are operating from the new station. Chandos Construction was the general contractor on the project.

Kimberley: New location for Kickturn Coffee Roasters

Kickturn Coffee Roasters of Kimberley recently moved up the street to new premises at 253 Wallinger Avenue.

Kickturn Coffee Roasters is owned and operated by George Oulton. The coffee roaster specializes in small batch coffee roasting, and offers a comfortable espresso bar to serve customers.

“We like to keep things simple, and we are passionate about freshly roasted coffee,” said George Oulton, owner.

Their coffee roasts include Lady’s Leg, Rosa Espresso, Sitzmark, Apres Decaf and Boilerplate.