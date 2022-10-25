Regional Business Round-Up

By Keith Powell

Kimberley – Dan Powell Returns to Chalet GM

Well known automobile salesman, Dan Powell, has returned to his roots at Chalet GM in Kimberley. He is now the General Sales Manager of the General Motors dealership.

He was recently promoted by the Jack Carter group from their dealership in Cranbrook to manage sales in Kimberley. Dan has almost 30 year of experience in the Kootenay automotive industry, including over a decade at North Star GM in Cranbrook, and another decade in Kimberley.

Cranbrook – Reporter Corey Bullock Joins CBC

CBC has announced that Corey Bullock has joined the corporation as a video reporter in BC’s southern Interior. Corey Bullock is a multimedia journalist and writer who grew up in Burlington, Ontario. She attended the print, broadcast, and online media studies program at the Humber College Institute of Design and Technology. She has been a reporter at the Cranbrook Townsman since 2016. Corey will be based out of Cranbrook.

Kootenay Entrepreneurial Success Story: Bread & Butter Bakery

Bread and Butter is a family-run bakery in Kimberley, BC.

Samantha Najarro (pictured at right, bottom right) and Dan McInnis are the owners and lead bakers behind Bread & Butter Kimberley.

Sam and Dan explain their passion for Bread and Butter, “We specialize in artisanal sourdough bread and mouthwatering baked goods — all made with the highest-quality ingredients, a commitment to sustainable local food systems, and a whole lot of love.”

They added, “We only use freshly-milled flour from organic ancient grains in everything we make.”

Bread and Butter recently moved to a new location at 300 Wallinger Avenue — at the one set of lights in Kimberley.

The shop is open from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm, Thursday through Saturday.

Cranbrook – Livestock Emergency Response Trailer Rolled Out in East Kootenay

Agricultural producers in the East Kootenay now have access to a mobile livestock emergency response trailer through a pilot project funded by the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

The new emergency response trailer was recently on display at the Kootenay Livestock Association’s (KLA) office in Cranbrook. According to the KLA the trailer will be used to assist emergency personnel when responding to calls involving livestock.

The trailer is equipped with livestock rescue supplies, such as horse and cow halters, sorting and corral panels, and tools. It will also carry supplies for producers, such as a first aid kit, safety/protective clothing, and a fire extinguisher. The trailers’ mobile capabilities will allow the units to be deployed to other regions as needed during emergencies.