Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

A petition against Mike Wiegle Helicopter Skiing’s Eight Peaks Winter Recreation Management Planning proposal in Blue River (approximately 107 kilometres north of Clearwater) has gathered 5,000 signatures in under 24 hours on an online petition created on change.org.

“We have hit 5000 + signatures. Thank you all for your support, please keep sharing this petition,” said creator Michele Humphrey on the petition page.

According to the petition, the proposed privatization of Crown land and/or the Section 58 closures “will impact daily business for the Bone Creek Wilderness Retreat during the winter months as well as 90 per cent of other businesses in Blue River.”

“The more restrictions that are placed on snowmobiling in the valley, the greater the negative impact is directly on business, jobs, income and recreation in the North Thompson Valley, especially Blue River,” reads the petition.

The number of signatures is still rising and at the time of writing this article are at 5,864 of the targeted 7,500.

“Why should Wiegle get richer off of Crown Land. Wiegele should be cut back not given more,” said Henry Hauer, one of the people signing the petition in his comment on the petition.