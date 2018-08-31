President Donald Trump listens during a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto about a trade agreement between the United States and Mexico, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

British Columbians appear to have changed their shopping and news habits since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president.

More than half of people in B.C. have paid more attention to American news than in years before, according to a new poll from Research Co. on Friday.

People aged 55 and over (64%) are more likely to say they are monitoring U.S. news more closely than those aged 35-to-54 (47%) and those aged 18-to-34 (42%).

READ MORE: Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

READ MORE: Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections

One in four people have bought a different brand of food to avoid U.S. retailers, the survey suggests, while one in five have bought a different brand of clothing.

Another 16 per cent of British Columbians have cancelled a vacation to the U.S. since Trump’s election in 2016.

Researchers polled 800 adults in B.C. from Aug. 13 to 14 and produced the survey with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points, 12 times out of 20.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

FozzyFest returns to Koocanusa after relocating in 2017

FozzyFest is set to return to Lake Koocanusa for their fourteenth annual… Continue reading

How Kimberley deals with invasive plants

The City of Kimberley has released an update on the Invasive Plant… Continue reading

Triumphant summer months for local rowing crews

Submitted article: July and August have been busy months for local rowing… Continue reading

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

WATCH: The week in review

WATCH: Fire roundup The current B.C. wildfire season is now officially the… Continue reading

Freeland to break from NAFTA talks to make announcement at embassy

According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture

WATCH: The week in review

WATCH: Fire roundup The current B.C. wildfire season is now officially the… Continue reading

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Most Read