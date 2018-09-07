New development underway at Wildstone

A new development is underway at Wildstone Golf Course as New Dawn Developments unveiled plans for Legacy Lookout, which will feature condo complexes and single family homes over 15 acres.

The development will be centred around Hole 12, and feature three condominium complexes with 24 units each, and 62 single-family detached homes designed with 1,000- to 1,400 square-feet floor plans.

Both the condominium complexes and single-family dwellings will be under strata management.

The neighbourhood plan was designed under a Prefurbia concept — a land design that minimizes road density to provide more desirable lot locations with an emphasis on green spaces and meandering roads to replace the traditional grid design.

“Legacy Lookout is a unique community in many ways,” said Chad Jensen, President and CEO of New Dawn. “The views are incredible and it’s in a quiet, rural-like setting yet the development is only five minutes to grocery stores and shopping. We also worked with a land planner out of the States to make Legacy Lookout a prefurbia neighbourhood.”

Phase One of the project has already begun with site preparation and installation of underlying infrastructure, while home construction is set to begin in October.