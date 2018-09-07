New development underway at Wildstone

New Dawn Developments designing and building new Legacy Lookout neighbourhood

A new development is underway at Wildstone Golf Course as New Dawn Developments unveiled plans for Legacy Lookout, which will feature condo complexes and single family homes over 15 acres.

The development will be centred around Hole 12, and feature three condominium complexes with 24 units each, and 62 single-family detached homes designed with 1,000- to 1,400 square-feet floor plans.

Both the condominium complexes and single-family dwellings will be under strata management.

The neighbourhood plan was designed under a Prefurbia concept — a land design that minimizes road density to provide more desirable lot locations with an emphasis on green spaces and meandering roads to replace the traditional grid design.

“Legacy Lookout is a unique community in many ways,” said Chad Jensen, President and CEO of New Dawn. “The views are incredible and it’s in a quiet, rural-like setting yet the development is only five minutes to grocery stores and shopping. We also worked with a land planner out of the States to make Legacy Lookout a prefurbia neighbourhood.”

Phase One of the project has already begun with site preparation and installation of underlying infrastructure, while home construction is set to begin in October.

Previous story
Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands
Next story
B.C. budget surplus expected to keep growing

Just Posted

New development underway at Wildstone

New Dawn Developments designing and building new Legacy Lookout neighbourhood

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

Free transit for 55+ Games athletes and volunteers

All participants and volunteers with the Kimberley-Cranbrook BC 55+ Games will get… Continue reading

Election 2018: Price announces run for council

Former Cranbrook fire chief will run for a seat at the city council table

City will pay $3 million for Tembec land: Mayor

Pratt says plan is to lease property to companies to generate revenue, employment.

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Former Canada Revenue Agency auditing employee and wife found not guilty of tax evasion

Judge left with a reasonable doubt on the matter of necessary intent

B.C. budget surplus expected to keep growing

Economic growth, strong employment pushes surplus forecast to $669 million

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canada’s ever-volatile labour report posts ‘messy’ results for August

Fuelled by the loss of 92,000 part-time positions, August largely eliminated July’s healthy increase

B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers sold

Franchise owned by Wray family for 26 years sold to Prairie brothers Tom and John Glen

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Say they support multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada project

Sick killer whale J50 diagnosed with parasitic worms

Scientists learn more in their quest to help the southern resident orca, which swims off B.C.’s coast

B.C. composer’s ‘Amazing Grace’ performed at funeral of John McCain

World renowned melodist ‘tickled pink’ to be part of public mourning

Most Read