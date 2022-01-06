A moviegoer steps into an auditorium at a Cineplex Movie Theatre in Toronto on Friday, July 16, 2021. Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 part-time employees because of mandated closures of its Ontario movie theatres.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A moviegoer steps into an auditorium at a Cineplex Movie Theatre in Toronto on Friday, July 16, 2021. Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 part-time employees because of mandated closures of its Ontario movie theatres.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Nearly 5,000 layoffs at Cineplex after Ontario closes movie theatres

Canada’s largest movie chain will get its employees back to work when restrictions are lifted

Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 part-time employees because of mandated closures of its Ontario movie theatres to tackle the surge of the Omicron variant.

Spokeswoman Sarah Van Lange says Canada’s largest movie chain will get its employees back to work “once and for all” as soon as the restrictions are lifted.

New COVID-19 public health measures announced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday resulted in the closure of 67 Cineplex theatres along with indoor concert venues, museums, galleries and other attractions.

The provincial restrictions also require restaurants and bars to halt indoor dining and cease selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

The policies meant to curtail the province’s soaring COVID-19 cases are expected to remain in place until at least Jan. 26.

The Toronto-based company said it would offer full refunds to customers who had booked tickets in advance.

—The Canadian Press

Movies and TV

Previous story
Real estate board says Metro Vancouver home sales hit record in 2021

Just Posted

Snow is right around the corner and highway maintenance vehicles will be out. Above, snow removal equipment near Jaffray in the East Kootenay. Mainroad file
More snowfall forecasted overnight in the East Kootenay: Mainroad

One of three snowcats brought in by Kimberley Alpine resort, just one of their creative solutions to help keep people skiing after a fire put their main chairlift out of commission. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.
Tourism Kimberley optimistic in face of ski-hill fire, Omicron one-two punch

This photo represents some of the snow piles that the City is seeing around Cranbrook. (City Bylaw file)
Continued snow in Cranbrook proving to be a challenge: where to put it?

1915
It happened this week in 1915