Nature’s Path acquires majority interest in Chilliwack organic food business

A new partnership is set to take Anita’s Organic Mill of Chilliwack to the next level.

North American organic food giant Nature’s Path announced this week it has acquired a majority interest in the Chilliwack manufacturer of organic flours, grains and cereals.

Nature’s Path is “thrilled” to be adding the Anita’s brand to its portfolio, according to a Nov. 9 release.

“We have been a customer of Anita’s Organic Mill since 2015 and have been using their flour in some of our top-selling products, like our Heritage Flakes and Flax Plus cereals,” said Arjan Stephens, general manager of Nature’s Path.

The high quality of Anita’s product line, as well as their ongoing commitment to organic products did not go unnoticed.

“We love Anita’s products and truly believe in them, ” said Stephens. “We look forward to making Anita’s Organic Mill a baking staple in kitchens everywhere.”

Anita’s will be keeping its own distinct branding identity as it joins the Nature’s Path family of brands including Love Crunch, EnviroKidz and Que Pasa.

“For 35 years, Nature’s Path has been a trailblazer in the world of organic food,” said Taylor Gemmel, co-owner and president of Anita’s Organic Mill. “And even though it has grown to be a global success story, Nature’s Path has never deviated from its mission: to always leave the earth better than they found it.”

The companies have a lot in common already.

“There are so many synergies between Anita’s and Nature’s Path,” said Jayda Smith, co-owner and general manager of Anita’s. “We also share a commitment to sustainability, by making products that are good for both people and the planet. We could not be more excited about this partnership, and the future growth it represents for Anita’s.”

Anita’s Organic Mill has evolved into one of Canada’s most respected millers and manufacturers of organic flours since it was established in 1997, creating a wide range of organic baking products. It also houses a retail and bulk packaging facility, as well as an on-site bakery that serves as a test kitchen for education and development.

They plan to continue to work closely with Canadian farmers, with grains stone-milled in Chilliwack.

“We are confident our new partnership will help take Anita’s to the next level, while staying true to our roots,” Gemmel said.

RELATED: Anita’s Organic owner up for entrepreneur award

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessOrganic