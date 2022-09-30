Embracing the theme “Leading the Next Normal,” the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC’s Make It Safe conference has two components – in person Oct. 14 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, and online Oct. 27 and 28 – a chance to look at “What’s Next: Beyond the New Normal.”

Embracing the theme “Leading the Next Normal,” the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC’s Make It Safe conference has two components – in person Oct. 14 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, and online Oct. 27 and 28 – a chance to look at “What’s Next: Beyond the New Normal.”

Make It Safe: B.C. conference highlights the holistic nature of workplace safety

Register now for the in-person and online conference from Manufacturing Safety Alliance

Safety in the workplace means more than donning a high-vis vest and eye protection. For British Columbia’s vast manufacturing industry – much like its service, tech, tourism and other sectors – a safe workplace also considers things like mental health, stress, fatigue, communicable diseases like the flu and COVID, and myriad other factors.

Beyond having appropriate protocols in place, it’s also about having an engaged workforce that values safety, backed by a thriving safety committee and invested management.

Together these components work together to ensure a safe, resilient workplace – the goal of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC’s Make It Safe conference.

“Health and safety really looks at the whole person,” says Safety Alliance marketing manager Jennifer Wiebe. For example, “so many business owners have realized over the past few years, but even before, how important the mental health component is.”

In-person or online, the Make It Safe conference offers the chance to learn from industry experts and business leaders who are shaping the future of workplace health and safety.

In-person or online, the Make It Safe conference offers the chance to learn from industry experts and business leaders who are shaping the future of workplace health and safety.

Additionally, sector-wide labour shortages may mean employees are working longer hours, re-skilling or juggling higher workloads, bringing added stress and fatigue. Faced with this new reality, “companies that have never seen an incident before can find themselves unprepared,” Wiebe says.

Embracing the theme “Leading the Next Normal,” the Make It Safe conference has two components – in person Oct. 14 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, and online Oct. 27 and 28 – a chance to look at “What’s Next: Beyond the New Normal.”

In-person or online, the conference offers the chance to learn from industry experts and business leaders who are shaping the future of workplace health and safety.

With an extensive lineup across four streams, including 60 speakers and 40 sessions over the three days, attendees can register for one or both formats. While the online option has let organizers include voices from around the world, offering a global perspective on workplace safety, they also recognized the benefit of bringing people together for in-person sessions and a trade show.

With people at the heart of the industry, “this conference really focuses on people,” Wiebe explains. And as the “Make It Safe” name implies, “we’re trying to help companies find ways to do that and support safety in their workplace.”

Among the themes highlighted this year is Defeating Complacency – “When things are going well, it’s easy to forget to be vigilant,” – Wiebe notes – along with The New Basics, People and Sustainability, and Trends and Technology in Safety Tomorrow.

Registration for the in-person Make It Safe conference is open until Oct. 5, with registering for the online conference continuing through Oct. 27. Click here to register or visit safetyalliancebc.ca/makeitsafe

Employment

Previous story
Lululemon settles lawsuit against Peloton over alleged patent infringement

Just Posted

Clockwise from top left: Brad Reist at Twice Is Nice; Alisha and Wayne Murphy of UNNEW; The new McDonald’s under construction in Invermere; Avona Ross of Cranbrook Safeway/Sobey. (Keith Powell photos)
Kootenay Business Roundup

1915
It happened this week in 1915

Wendy Turner is running for re-election as trustee for the SD5 board of education. Photo courtesy Wendy Turner.
Wendy Turner running for re-election as trustee on SD5 board of education

The churches of the Cranbrook Ministerial Association united this summer to raise $30,000 for the local Shelter for Ukrainians Society. Many were able to attend the donation presentation in Rotary Park Thursday, Sept. 29. Pictured, back row, left to right: Anne Holden (Salvation Army); Ed Crowell (Four Square Presbyterian and Mission Thrift Store); Ron Short (The Dwelling Place); Lloyd Harvey (Mt. Zion Lutheran); Kevin Ewaskow (First Baptist); Grant McDowell (Cranbrook Alliance); Jan Hendrik Du Plessis (Knox Presbyterian). Middle row, left to right: Dawn Fenwick (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Carolyn Crowell (Four Square Presbyterian and Ministerial Association President); Father Andrew Applegate (St. Aidan Orthodox); Kristy Hurrell (Cranbrook Alliance); Paul Bartlett (St. Aidan Orthodox); Brent Thompson (StreamLife); Kevin Arndt (Christ Church Anglican); Front row, left to right: John Hudak (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Carolyn Crowell (Four Square Pentecostal and Ministerial Association President); Bonnie Spence-Vinge (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Tamara Cartwright (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Wayne Stetski (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Jordan Culp (Cranbrook Alliance). (Barry Coulter photo)
Cranbrook churches raise more than $30,000 for Ukraine refugee society