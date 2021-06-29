Transport Minister Omar Alghabra speaks while Ottawa South MP David McGuinty looks on during a press conference at the Ottawa MacDonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Liberal government is speeding up its goal for when it wants to see all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada to be electric.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra speaks while Ottawa South MP David McGuinty looks on during a press conference at the Ottawa MacDonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Liberal government is speeding up its goal for when it wants to see all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada to be electric.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai

Liberals say by 2035 all new cars, light-duty trucks sold in Canada will be electric

The government had set 2040 target for when it wants to see all passenger vehicles sold be electric

The Liberal government is speeding up its goal for when it wants to see all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada to be electric.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced today that by 2035 all new cars and light-duty trucks sold in the country will be zero-emission vehicles.

Until now the government had set 2040 as the target for when it wants to see all passenger vehicles sold to be powered by this technology.

Alghabra cited a recent report from the International Energy Agency that says by 2035 nearly all new light-duty vehicle sales would have to be electric to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The Liberal government has already poured at least $300 million into a rebate program that offers consumers a break when they buy electric in hopes to get more zero-emission vehicles on the road.

Officials have warned that wasn’t going to be enough to reach the federal government’s first target of electric cars making up 10 per cent of sales by 2025.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said with the tougher goal the country would work with the United States on fuel efficiency and consult with stakeholders on new regulatory measures.

—Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Should Canada mandate sales targets for electric vehicles? Report says ‘yes’

AutomotiveEnvironmentFederal Politics

Previous story
B.C. municipalities get incentives to speed up housing approvals

Just Posted

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services personnel were out and about with the fire apparatus, spraying down park-goers at various green spaces across the city on Monday, June 28. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Servcies.
Cranbrook breaks temperature record as heat wave bakes Western Canada

Pictured is the Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services truck on Monday, June 28th. They will be set up at various parks around town on June 29th and 30th to help cool people down. (Submitted file)
Cooling stations set up in Cranbrook as heat wave intensifies

Kevin Falcon, former BC Liberal MLA and cabinet minister, is again seeking the leadership of the party. He’s pictured at the Colombo Lodge in Cranbrook with Faye Street and Kotoenay East MLA Tom Shypitka, Monday, June 28. (Barry Coulter photo)
Falcon’s vision is a “root and branch reboot” of BC Liberals

RDEK Fire Services South Country have responded to two ditch fires in two days caused by tossed cigarettes. RDEK Facebook.
RDEK Fire Services warns of danger of tossed cigarette butts