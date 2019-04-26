Las Vegas-based casino company announces 254 layoffs

MGM Resorts announces 254 layoffs, says more job cuts coming

Las Vegas-based casino company MGM Resorts International has announced a first phase of layoffs in a cost-cutting operational shift as it aims to boost earnings.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the 254 layoffs announced Thursday will cut labour costs by $100 million.

In a letter to employees, CEO Jim Murren calls it “streamlining” and says more positions will be eliminated in coming weeks.

MGM Resorts in January announced its MGM 2020 plan to boost earnings by $200 million by next year.

It says the current cuts affect managers, not union workers.

The company has some 77,000 employees and is the largest employer in Nevada.

It’s under investor pressure to improve earnings after share prices have fallen 12 per cent since August.

MGM shares closed Thursday at $27.75, down 14 cents.

READ MORE: Small plane crash lands on top of Idaho tree, pilot rescued

READ MORE: Budget watchdog says carbon rebate will be more than carbon tax for most Canadians

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facebook expects to pay up to $5 billion for privacy breaches

Just Posted

Drug decriminalization report welcomed in East Kootenay

Provincial report recommends decriminalizing people who use illicit drugs, shift focus to treatment

Cranbrook BMX gears up for season opener

The club will start their season on May 4 as they invite new and seasoned riders to attend

Local hockey player heads to U15 provincial tournament

Prezton Stewart is one of two local hockey players that will play in the tournament

Avalanche Canada says winter’s not over yet in the high alpine

Take winter precautions if exploring the back country

Irrepressible Anne slowly draws us into tragic tale

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ opens Friday at the Studio Stage Door

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

New flight service an ‘angel’ for medical patients

Angel Flight East Kootenay will fly medical patients to Kelowna or Vancouver

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Most Read