Kootenay Regional Business Roundup: Top 10 Business Posts of 2022

Top row, left to right: Dan Powell, Chalet GM; Ray and Rico Naito of Surprise Point Brewery; Tammy and Mark Wicheruk, Tare Necessities. Middle row, left to right: Hailee McKinnon, Kootenay Grounds; Chelsea Marie Blackmore, Koots Roots Community Co-op; Gord Holmes of the 3 93 Dairy Bar in Elko. Bottom row, left to right: Ty Kreutzer and Justin Keeler of Kootenay Canine Adventures; Shivan Hill, Moyie Fish and Chips; Darian Pestell, Nourished by Heirloom.

By Keith Powell

Based on my business Instagram account (@kootenayrockiesbizbuzz) these were the top stories posted in 2022 — based on the number of likes each post received.

#10 —- Tare Necessities Opens in Cranbrook

Tammy and Mark Wicheruk are celebrating the soft opening of their new store Tare Necessities in downtown Cranbrook.

Tare Necessities carries 200+ bulk items, along with different eco-friendly products, as well as nuts, seeds, beans, grains, flours, dried fruits, candy, baking ingredients, seasonings/spices, and soaps of all varieties including shampoo and conditioner. As Tammy and Mark describe it, “The “Necessities”!

***

#9 — Kootenay Grounds Changes Hands

Meet Hailee, new owner of the Kootenay Grounds Cafe and Bookstore. The popular coffee house opened in downtown Cranbrook in 2019, and is now under new ownership. Previous owner Candice Pickering has sold the 1,500 square foot cafe to one of her employees, Hailee McKinnon.

The cafe features the tasty Oso Negro coffee line, a wide variety of baked goods as well as a nice selection of books and watch for a new shelf of locally crafted items for sale.

*****

#8 — New Public House Opens in Mt. Baker Hotel

The historic Mt. Baker Hotel, built in 1923, saw the opening of a new pub/restaurant called Fenwick & Baker Public House. The owners and management team are names familiar to many in the Cranbrook business community: Martin Togerson, Dean Testa, Mike Nix (general manager) and Robbie Demchuk (head bartender).

Fenwick & Baker Public House is positioning itself as, “Cranbrook’s premiere public house, found on the corner of Fenwick Ave. (11th Avenue) and Baker Street in downtown.”

*****

#7 — [Kootenay Entrepreneurial Success Story] — Moyie Fish and Chips Truck

Shivan Hill and her family own and operate a popular fish and chip food truck in Moyie, BC. It’s open from July 1st to Labour Day — seven days a week.

“We wanted to create something that was good for the community and for visitors,” said Shivan Hill. “My daughters and husband help out, and we employ a number of local people over the summer.”

****

#6 — Koots Roots Community Co-op Now Open

Chelsea Marie Blackmore is the owner and organizer of a new retail space for local Cranbrook and area artisans called Koots Roots Community Co-op. The gallery-like space features 25 artisans, with more being added each week.

Chelsea said, “I am on this journey…to connect our amazing community of talent, and share a love of arts and crafts.”

#5 — Kimberley – Dan Powell Returns to Chalet GM in Kimberley

Well known automobile salesman, Dan Powell, has returned to his roots at Chalet GM (now North Star) in Kimberley. He is now the General Sales Manager of the General Motors dealership.

He was recently promoted by the Jack Carter group from their dealership in Cranbrook to manage sales in Kimberley. Dan has almost 30 year of experience in the Kootenay automotive industry, including over a decade at North Star GM in Cranbrook, and another decade in Kimberley.

*****

#4 — Kootenay Entrepreneurial Success Story: [Nourished by Heirloom – Nelson]

The Kootenays has a vast array of solo entrepreneurs who are using their creativity and skills to create new enterprises. Darian Pestell of Nelson is one such entrepreneur and she is the owner of a company called Nourished by Heirloom. She specializes in creating artisan spices and superfood blends which she packages and sells on her website and at local farmers markets.

****

#3 — Elko – Popular Ice Cream Stand Sells

The “burger” pants only come out once a year to celebrate the last day of the season at the 3 & 93 Dairy Bar in Elko. This year they were also pulled out of the drawer to celebrate the sale of the business. Since 2019, Gord Holmes, owner of the 3 & 93 Dairy Bar in Elko, has been working hard to sell his business. At the end of the 2022 season a sold sign finally went up.

The popular ice cream stand is a must stop for many people traveling on Highway #3. Gord said that a couple from Canmore, Alberta has purchased the roadside business.

“They promise to keep things the same, and theywill take over the business at the start of the next season,” said Gordon Holmes. “I’ve been at this for 28 years and I’m looking forward to retirement.”

The 3 & 93 Dairy Bar dates back to 1964. Gordon Holmes has owned and operated it since 1994.

#2 — Cranbrook – BC’s First Dedicated Gluten-Free Craft Brewery Opens

Ray Naito and his wife Rico have established BC’s first dedicated gluten-free craft brewery in Cranbrook, called Surprise Point Brewery. The Naitos, who are from Japan, originally thought they could establish their new brewery in Jasper. However, it proved difficult to find the right location in the national park town, so they moved to the mountain town of Kimberley, and opened their new craft brewery in Cranbrook.

With a substantial percentage of the population looking for gluten-free products, Ray believes the potential for Naito Beer to grow is unlimited. Look for gluten-free Naito Beer at your local liquor outlet, and watch for Naito Beer samples at local farmer’s markets in the future.

#1 — Kootenay Entrepreneurial Success Stories: [Kootenay Canine Adventures – Wycliffe]

Ty Kreutzer and Justin Keeler own and operate Kootenay Canine Adventures, which offers off-leash adventures, boarding and playcare for dogs in the Cranbrook and Kimberley area. Their daily canine adventures take place on 28 acres of puppy paradise just off the Perry Creek Road in Wycliffe.

The company was nominated in the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce business awards in 2020. Their nomination stated, “Kootenay Canine Adventures is a ground breaker for excellence in an important line of work, protecting one’s furry family member. They have created a sanctuary that is trusted, safe, and available with a wide array of services.”

Kootenay Canine Adventures has been operating since July 2017 and is open 7 days a week for your furry friend’s convenience.