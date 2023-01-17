Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Clockwise from top left: The Bubble Hut Cafe is a locally owned and family operated bubble tea shop and full service cafe; Ellas’ Restaurant is owned and operated by Rohan Blair and Aleitha Harvey; Lindsay Sacket of Kimberley’s Travelling Top-Ups; Opening days at Popeyes Chicken.

Cranbrook – Ella’s Moves to new Location

Jamaica meets Canada — Ella’s Restaurant has taken their Jamaican vibe down Cranbrook Street to a spacious, newly renovated location at 300 Cranbrook Street. The new freestanding restaurant is owned and operated by Aleitha Harvey and Rohan Blair. The couple immigrated from Jamaica seven years ago, and they bring with them almost 20 years of restaurant and hospitality industry experience.

Ella’s boasts an authentic lineup of Jamaican/Caribbean infused dishes and is fully licensed. Customers are loving the new location and the expanded menu. Here’s one comment about Ella’s, “I love the food and service here. The quality of the cooking, and the warmth of the service make it suitable for everyday and event dining.”

Ella’s has a staff of 13, and a seating capacity of 98. Ella’s will also complete a large outdoor dining patio later this spring or summer. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy some authentic Jamaican food, and be sure to give a nod to Bob Marley.

*****

Cranbrook – Popeyes Chicken Opens

The new 2,000 square-foot Popeyes Chicken — Louisiana Kitchen has opened in Cranbrook. Eloisa Perez (pictured right) is the company’s district manager and is running day-to-day operations. Sonu Kugashiya is the operations manager overseeing the store from Calgary. The Cranbrook Popeyes employs over 30 people and will have their drive-thru window open by the end of January. The restaurant is owned and operated by master franchise PLK Holding Inc. of Calgary, Alberta.

Founded in 1972, Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items. This unique and flavourful food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants, with over 3,300 restaurants in North America and around the world.

Popeyes is also scouting out a possible location in the West Kootenay as well. The new restaurant is open 11 am to 9 pm daily and is located at 1833 Cranbrook Street North.

******

Cranbrook — The Bubble Hut Expands to Full Service Cafe

If you are looking for the new Bubble Hut Café, you will find it right next door to its previous location. The Bubble Hut Cafe is a locally owned and family operated bubble tea shop and full service cafe.

The new Bubble Hut Cafe now has complete kitchen facilities, and offers a full food menu in addition to milk teas, fruit teas, fresh milk lattes and bubble waffles. It can also seat up to 30 people.

“Our new food menu includes popular items like Pho, Banh Mi, Noodles Bowls and bakery items,” says co-owner Shannon Tang.

The cafe anticipates adding an outdoor patio next summer.

The Bubble Hut Cafe is located at 11A 14th Ave S Cranbrook and is open Monday through Saturday.

******

Kimberley — Kootenay Entrepreneurial Showcase: Traveling Top-Ups – Kimberley

Travelling Top-Ups is a mobile, zero-waste retailer and refill service owned and operated by Kimberley’s Lindsay Sacket. I recently met Lindsay at a market, and she explained her business strategy: “We provide sustainable household and personal care products to folks who are looking for ways to reduce waste. Our mobile refillery model makes shopping for refillable and zero-waste products more convenient and accessible.”

Travelling Top-Ups is based in Kimberley, but they are able to serve customers in Cranbrook, Fernie, and surrounding communities.

“With our e-bike and trailer setup, we are to provide accessible and convenient zero-waste delivery, completely emissions-free when the weather allows for it!”

Learn more about this unique business at travellingtopups.com