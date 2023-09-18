Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Clockwise from top left: Cobs Bread Bakery in Cranbrook has closed; Amy White of the William Tell Estate Winery; Matt Lamb has joined Kootenay Solar as the Communications and Marketing manager; Wescan Tire is Creston’s newest tire shop.

Creston: Wescan Tire is now open

Wescan Tire is Creston’s newest tire shop. They provide high-quality tire services to personal and commercial vehicles of all makes and models.

“With over 20 years experience in the tire industry, we are proud to offer quality tires at affordable pricing to our valued customers in and around the Creston Valley,” said owners Mike and Eva Reimer. The Reimers operated a tire shop in Belize for over 20 years, and brought their experience to the Creston Valley.

Wescan offers leading brand tires like Firestone, BFGoodrich, Michelin, Bridgestone and many others. Wescan Tire is located at 1333 NW Blvd in Creston. Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Kimberley: Media man Matt Lamb Goes Solar

Well known media man Matt Lamb of Kimberley/Cranbrook has joined Kootenay Solar as the Communications and Marketing manager. Matt leaves a sales/account management position at Cranbrook’s Genex Marketing, which he held for the last five years.

Kootenay Solar a locally owned and operated solar design and installation company based in Invermere. The company is owned by Stu Bilodeau and Eden Yesh, and it serves solar clients throughout the Kootenay/Boundary region. A sister company called Rockyview Solar looks after clientele in southern Alberta.

Matt Lamb is currently working out of a temporary office in Kimberley and is hoping to move into his new office located in the 500 block of Mark Street in the near future.

Creston: The Blush of Success

The William Tell Estate Winery, owned and operated by Dave Mutch and Amy White (pictured), in Creston, is having success this summer with their new lineup of wine spritzers they label Lush and Blush. The winery specializes in small lot production of sparkling rose wine, hard cider, perry and wine spritzers.

Amy White explains, “Wine in a Can — Lush & Blush Wine Spritzers, great for hot days camping, on the lake, in the backyard, on a hike or on a bike.” The new Lush and Blush line of wine spritzers is canned and beautifully packaged by a mobile canning company that travels throughout the Okanagan and Kootenays, servicing small winery and craft brewers throughout the region.

Cranbrook: Cobs Bakery Closes

You may have noticed that the Cobs Bread Bakery has closed. The Cranbrook franchise was owned by Rod and Tamara Duggan. It opened in the spring of 2019. Rod Duggan said early this year, “We are looking at moving into semi-retirement. The bakery is for sale, but not sold.”

After endeavoring to sell the franchise for many months, it looks like Cobs’ corporate office is looking for a new franchise owner to operate the store. A sign posted on the front door states that the location will be closed indefinitely.