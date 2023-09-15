Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

At left: Kaylyn Gervais, owner of My Best Friend’s Closet in Kimberley has expanded to open a second store in downtown Cranbrook. Middle, top: Cranbrook Toyota has moved into their new building at 2401 22nd Street North. Middle, bottom: Banner Recreation and Marine is moving to the former Alpine Toyota building on Cranbrook Street. Right: The public is invited to attend the upcoming annual meeting of the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control.

Cranbrook: My Best Friend’s Closet Opens in Cranbrook

Kaylyn Gervais, owner of the high end consignment store, My Best Friend’s Closet in Kimberley has expanded to open a second store in downtown Cranbrook.

The 1009 Baker Street location is 1,500 square feet of brightly lit retail space which features 100’s beautifully selected consignment clothing items and accessories.

“It all about quality,” says Kaylyn Gervais. “We carefully hand pick all our consign pieces. We only sell the best quality items. Good, affordable fashion never goes out of style.”

Kaylyn adds, “We are proud to be a female owned business. We have grown to have 7 employees between our two stores. We offer a fun atmosphere to work and shop in.

My Best Friend’s Closet has 700 active clients contributing consignments to the stores. The new Cranbrook store will start accepting consignments in the near future.

“At this point both stores have unique labels, so it’s worth checking out both our locations,” says Kaylyn. “We are particularly pleased to offer an extensive collection of beautiful and stylish fashions from the estate of Cranbrook resident Margaret McDonald.”

My Best Friend’s Closet is open Monday to Saturday in Cranbrook and 7 days a week in Kimberley.

Cranbrook: Cranbrook Toyota Moves into New Building

Cranbrook Toyota (formerly known as Alpine Toyota) has moved into their new building at 2401 22nd Street North, across from Home Depot. The modern state-of-the-art dealership is one of largest automotive outlets in the Kootenays.

Westco out of Lethbridge was the general contractor and builder on the project. Cranbrook Toyota is part of the Trotman Auto Group based out of Surrey, BC.

Cranbrook: Banner Recreation on the move

Banner Recreation and Marine which purchased Peak Performance back in January 2022 is moving from their location on Victoria Avenue to the former Alpine Toyota building on Cranbrook Street.

Banner Recreation is based out of the Okanagan and is owned by Derek Bannister. Bannister has motorsport dealerships in Kelowna, Vernon, Revelstoke, Lethbridge, Golden and Cranbrook.

They carry many leading industry brand names such as Ski-doo, Can-Am, Sea-doo, KTM and Honda.

Nelson: International Kootenay Lake Board of Control to Hold Annual Meeting Nelson

Do you have questions about the management of the water environment of Kootenay Lake? The public is invited to attend the upcoming annual meeting of the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control which will be held Tuesday, September 19, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. (PDT) in Nelson. The meeting will focus on the regulation of Kootenay Lake and the operation of Corra Linn Dam under the International Joint Commission’s Orders of Approval.