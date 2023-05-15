Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Cranbrook: Fish and Chip Stand Opens for the Season

The mobile fish and chip stand on busy Cranbrook Street is once again open for the season. The Last Great Fish N’ Chip Stand is owned and operated by Bree Buck (pictured). It is the third season of operation for the popular fish and chip trailer.

“We specialize in delicious, homemade-style fish and chips,” says Bree Buck.”You can pick up and take it home, or dine under one of our colourful umbrellas.”

The Last Great Fish N’ Chip Stand is open Wednesday to Saturday 11:30 to 7 pm. The stand is located in front of the Sun Valley Nissan building.

Cranbrook: Award Winning Vet Clinic

Practice manager Jeff Cooper and all the staff at the Tanglefoot Veterinary Clinic in Cranbrook are excited to have won a major award.

Tanglefoot Veterinary Clinic was chosen as the Veterinary Practice of the Year in Canada for 2023. This prestigious award was presented by the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

The award recognizes a veterinary practice team for their outstanding achievement within the local community. Tanglefoot Veterinary Services is a modern, full service mixed animal practice with clinics in Cranbrook and Fernie. Congratulations to everyone Tanglefoot Vet!

Cranbrook: Business Milestone: Rocky Mountain Printers Hits 50 years in business

When Don Wik purchased Rocky Mountain Printers in 1973, little did he know that he would still be putting ink on paper 50 years later. A golden anniversary is always special, especially when it’s a local business celebrating their 50th anniversary milestone.

In 2023 Rocky Mountain Printers celebrated their 50th year of doing business in downtown Cranbrook. “We’ve seen a lot of changes in business and in the printing industry in 50 years,” said Don Wik, owner of Rocky Mountain Printers. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with businesses large and small throughout Cranbrook and the Kootenays. We thank them for supporting our locally-based printing company.”

Rocky Mountain Printers is a full-service printing team based in Cranbrook.

Pictured: Don Wik, Taylor Wilson, Olivia Nieuwoudt, Doug Wik and Terry Frosese.

Invermere: Taynton Bay Spirits Takes Home Prestigious Awards.

Taynton Bay Spirits, a distillery out of Invermere has won multiple awards for its high-caliber alcohol at the London Spirits Competition. Taynton Bay’s smooth, triple distilled and all-natural vodka was recognized as the third-best vodka in the world out of 170 entries, receiving a Gold Medal and ‘Best in the Show by Country’ for Canada, and the highest scoring vodka from North America at the March 2023 event. The distillery also received a Silver Medal for gin, and a Bronze Medal for their popular ‘Raspberry Vodka’.

“It’s been a very rewarding learning curve,” said Taynton Bay Spirits co-founder, Justin Atterbury. “Distilling is a science, and we treat it like a science. When you factor in the creativity of our team, we’ve created a great system for making drinks that are unique and delicious.”

Established in 2017, Taynton Bay Spirits prides itself on making high quality alcohol using all-natural and local ingredients. After appearing in Season 14 of CBC’s Dragon’s Den and securing a deal with Arlene Dickinson, Taynton Bay has expanded its reach to private liquor stores throughout British Columbia and Alberta.

Photo: Theresa Wood/Taynton Bay Spirits