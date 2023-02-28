Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Clockwise from top left: Vince Mo; The staff of Total Pet in Cranbrook; The Foundry, under construction in Cranbrook; Teck Resources is spinning off its Elk Valley Coal Operations.

By Keith Powell

Cranbrook: Total Pet Undergoes a Total Renovation

Taylor Yonkman, manager of Total Pet in downtown Cranbrook and her staff are excited about their newly renovated store.

Taylor explains, “The renovation took about seven months to complete.We moved the location of our till to the front of the store. We expanded our live animal enclosures, added six new fish aquariums, two new reptile enclosures and four new small animal enclosures.

“As well we’ve expanded our selection of wild and domestic bird food and supplies, aquatic supplies, small animal supplies and reptile supplies. We also expanded our selection of live feeder bugs!

“We also added a brand new, two-bay self serve dog wash. We supply the shampoos, towels and free treats at the dog wash.”

You will also notice the store’s expanded frozen raw food selections. The store has added five brand new freezers and a bone freezer. They have tripled in size their selection of frozen fish food.

Top Pet now carries 35 different brands of dog food in all different types and price points and they carry 29 different brands of cat food. Along with more merchandise in the cat and dog supply section which now includes pet apparel.

Taylor Yonkman welcomes new and regular customers to the new-look Total Pet. And remember, to say hi to Samuel, their resident Blue Fronted Amazon Parrot.

Fernie: Fernie Tourism Says Farewell to Vince Mo

Fernie Tourism is saying farewell to their longtime staff photographer and social media, content and digital marketing coordinator Vince Mo. Vince has been with Tourism Fernie for over six years and has been telling Fernie stories on social media.

Executive Director Jikke Stegeman-Gyorki said, “We are sad to see Vince leave our team and have been fortunate to have his talent. Fernie Tourism is currently recruiting a new social media, content and digital marketing coordinator.”

Source and photo: Linkedin

Cranbrook: Foundry Taking Shape

A new facility called the Foundry is under construction on 12th Avenue in Cranbrook. Its purpose is to support health and wellness for young people in Cranbrook and area.

Foundry East Kootenay will bring together multiple partner organizations that will address the health and wellness needs of young people aged 12 to 24 and their families, who live in Cranbrook, Fernie, Creston, Invermere, Golden and surrounding areas.

There are 23 Foundry facilities operating or under construction in BC. New Dawn Developments is the general contractor on the Cranbrook project.

Sparwood: Teck Resources Spins Off Elk Valley Coal Operations

Teck Resources Limited has announced a major reorganization of its business to separate Teck into two independent, publicly-listed companies: Teck Metals Corp. (“Teck Metals”) and Elk Valley Resources Ltd. (“EVR”).

The separation will create two world-class resource companies and provide investors with choice for allocating investment between two businesses with different commodity fundamentals and value propositions. Teck Metals will be growth-oriented, with premier, low-cost base metals production, a top-tier copper development portfolio and a disciplined capital returns policy. EVR will be a high-margin Canadian steelmaking coal producer, focused on long-term cash generation and providing cash returns to shareholders, with significant equity value accretion potential.

As part of the deal Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) has agreed to exchange its current 2.5% interest in Elkview Operations and $1.025 billion in cash payable to Teck Metals for common shares of EVR and an interest in the Transition Capital Structure. This implies an EVR enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion.