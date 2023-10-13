Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Clockwise from top left: The Marysville Storage facilities and property is now under the ownership and operation of Bluebird Self Storage; The Safeway gas bar in Cranbrook has been converted into a Shell station; Whitewater Ski Resort near Nelson installs a new Poma Quad Lift; Reflex Supplements in Cranbrook has rebranded as Supplement Empire.

By Keith Powell

Cranbrook: Shell Takes Over Safeway Gas Bar

The Safeway gas bar in Cranbrook has been converted into a Shell station. Shell’s distinctive yellow and red branding colours have recently been installed on the building. Safeway phased out its gas/grocery coupon program over the summer in preparation for the re-branding.

Canadian Mobility Services Limited, a subsidiary of Shell Canada, signed an agreement in December, with Safeway’s parent company, Sobeys, to purchase 56 fuel and convenience retail sites that are co-located with grocery stores of Sobeys and its affiliates in Western Canada and into western Ontario. The $100 million deal will see the return of the popular Air Miles program to Safeway gas bars, as Shell offers the program to consumers.

“These 56 locations will provide opportunities to offer customers expanded fueling options…through an enhanced convenience retail offering,” said Kent Martin, a spokesman for Shell, in a recent interview.

Cranbrook: Reflex Now Supplement Empire

The owners, Lisa & Kyler Landerkin, of the Reflex Supplements franchise in Cranbrook announced this week that they have rebranded as Supplement Empire.

“We have some exciting news! First off we want to thank you all for the amazing support over the last 5 years,” the Landerkin stated on FB. “We are excited to announce that we are changing names to Supplement Empire.” Supplement Empire is located at 502 Cranbrook Street North.

Photo:FB

Nelson: Whitewater Ski Resort Installs New Quad Lift

There has been lots of excitement this summer and into the fall as Whitewater Ski Resort installs a new Poma Quad Lift. The resort is calling the new lift, ‘a game changer.’ It will give skiers more than 123 additional acres of steep and deep skiing as well as access to 17 new groomed and gladed runs. The resort also stated, “skiers can expect faster and more convenient access to the Silver King slope. Faster lifts means less time in the line and more time enjoying the powder.”

Construction is proceeding on schedule and it’s anticipated that the new lift will be operational at the beginning of the 2023/24 ski season.

Photo: FB

Kimberley: Bluebird Self Storage Perches in Marysville

The Marysville Storage facilities and property is now under the ownership and operation of Bluebird Self Storage. Based in Toronto, Bluebird operates over 40 self storage facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The company claims to be the first company to operate self storage facilities from coast to coast in Canada.

The property had been the subject of a failed zoning bylaw amendment which would have allowed a McDonald’s restaurant to be built on the site. Bluebird Self Storage is located at 1006 304th Street in Marysville.