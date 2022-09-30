Kootenay Business Roundup

Clockwise from top left: Brad Reist at Twice Is Nice; Alisha and Wayne Murphy of UNNEW; The new McDonald’s under construction in Invermere; Avona Ross of Cranbrook Safeway/Sobey. (Keith Powell photos)

By Keith Powell

New McDonald’s Under Construction

We recently reported on a new McDonald’s restaurant which is being built in Creston. Another new McDonald’s restaurant is also under construction in Invermere. The Invermere franchise is owned and operated by Sonya Saujani who also owns the Golden, BC franchise.

The new McDonald’s is part of the new PrairieWIND Business Centre development fronting Athalmer Road and just off busy Highway 93/95.

AHC Construction of Vancouver is the general contractor on the project. It looks like the restaurant should be ready for operation by late 2022 or early 2023.

Cranbrook: Safeway/Sobey Rolls Out Scene+ Rewards Program

Cranbrook Safeway/Sobey ambassador Ayona Ross (pictured), on behalf of the store’s manager Tracey Marko, was busy last week telling customers about the new Scene+ rewards program. Safeway/Sobey stores around the Kootenays and across western Canada were buzzing as they rolled out the new rewards program. The in-house program replaces the recently discontinued Air Miles rewards program.

The Scene+ program offers weekly promotions, special memberships pricing, personalized offers, and a tie-in with a Scotiabank Visa Card.

Cranbrook: UNNEW Opens Doors Off “Strip”

Alisha and Wayne Murphy have opened a new upscale used furniture, clothing and home decor store in Cranbrook called UNNEW. The 900 square foot retail space is full of high quality, gently used items. .

“We know we are a bit hard to find but we think our customers will appreciate our good quality merchandise and take the time to find us,” said Wayne and Alisha Murphy, owners of UNNEW. “We carefully select our used merchandise so customers can purchase unique furniture and clothing at a great price.”

Watch for the signs facing busy Cranbrook Street because UNNEW is tucked away behind Ashley Furniture and Dynamic Hearing at 1712 Cranbrook Street North. UNNEW is unique with their opening times too — they are open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cranbrook: Business Milestone – 25th Anniversary —Twice Is Nice Consignments

Twice Is Nice Consignments is a treasure hunters paradise with three floors of second hand and vintage items for sale. Twice is Nice has 14,000 square feet of floor space, which is packed full of antiques, furniture, housewares, sporting goods, tools, clothing, electronics, pictures, books, vinyl records and collectibles.

Owner Brad Reist says, “We celebrated our 25th anniversary last year and are now into our 26st year in business. We have so many loyal customers, and more people are discovering us every week. When you have three floors of cool “old stuff” word gets around pretty quickly.”

Twice is Nice is located at 1525 Cranbrook St. North in Cranbrook

