Kootenay Business Round-Up

Quesada Finds Home in Cranbrook

The Mexican food outlet Quesada is celebrating six month of operation in Cranbrook. The recently opened quick service restaurant is owned by Vishal Limbani, who also owns the adjacent Edo Japan Restaurant.

Perry Singh is the manager and Manpreet Singh is the restaurant’s supervisor at Quesada. The first Quesada opened in Toronto in 2004. There are now over 100 locations from Victoria to St. John’s, Newfoundland. The Canadian-owned Mexican-inspired restaurant chain was developed and is owned by Steve Gill.

Entrepreneurial Showcase: Bozzi’s Bring Love of Biscotti to the Kootenays

Sonia Bozzi and her partner Mike McPhee have been busy with the launch of their new company Bozzi’s Biscotti based in Wycliffe.

Sonia and Mike explain: “We make Classic Italian Biscuits handmade in small batches with all natural ingredients. Our story is simple. We love biscotti and have had a hard time finding quality biscotti that we wanted to buy! Using a historic family recipe, we have dedicated ourselves to producing biscotti that we love, and we hope you will as well. We proudly make our biscotti in small batches in the Kootenays of BC.” You will find Bozzi’s Biscotti at local food retailers or they can be order via their website bozzibiscotti.ca

CBT CEO Invites Public Input During Upcoming Tour

“I am excited to announce that in the coming months we will be travelling throughout the Columbia Basin region to meet with you, listen to your input and plan together for the future,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Columbia Basin Trust.

The CEO adds, “The Trust was established in 1995 to support efforts by the people of the Basin to create a legacy of social, economic and environmental well-being in this region. Our activities are guided by the Columbia Basin Management Plan, developed based on public input from residents.”

For the upcoming schedule visit: https://future.ourtrust.org/