Kootenay Business Round-Up

Left to right: Heather of Fernie Brewing Company; Becky Fluker of Little Wildflowers; the Canadian Linen and Uniform branch in Cranbrook has moved to 565 Industrial Road D Crescent.

Business News [New Brewer Added At FBC]

The Fernie Brewing Company (FBC) is touting their new brewer. They stated on social media, “Join us in raising a glass to Heather, the newest member of our FBC Brew Crew. And, our first female Brewer at FBC. Heather started out as a key member of our amazing production team, and is excited to now call the FBC Brew Deck home.”

Fernie Brewing Company is an award-winning craft-brewery located in Fernie, BC. The tasting room & brewery is located on Manitou Road just east of Fernie.

Business News [Canadian Linen Finds New Home in Cranbrook]

The Canadian Linen and Uniform branch in Cranbrook has moved to a new location and is now at 565 Industrial Road D Crescent in Cranbrook’s Industrial Park. Todd Fynn is the business contact and general manager of the Cranbrook operation.

Canadian Linen is one of the largest uniform rental and linen supply companies in North America, Canadian Linen & Uniform Services in Cranbrook draws on more than 127 years of proven experience.

Entrepreneurial Showcase: [Little Wildflowers – Kimberley]

Little Wildflowers is a home-based business in Kimberley that illustrates the creativity of local entrepreneurs. Becky Fluker owns and operates this sewing company business from her cozy home in Kimberley’s townsite.

Becky designs and sells an unique line up of dolls that have personality and a full line of custom-made clothes and accessories. She produces everything from mini-handbags and toques to dresses and jumpsuits for the dolls. As well as, an exquisite line up of practical and beautiful aprons.

“I developed a love affair with sewing and creating at a very young age. Grandma was a seamstress and passed her love of sewing on to me,” said Becky Fluker, designer and lead maker of the Little Wildflower dolls and aprons. “When I became a mom, I turned my love of design, sewing and creating into something that would allow me to be home with my sweet girl.”

Little Wildflowers Dolls and Aprons are handcrafted in their in-home studio nestled in the mountains at Kimberley, British Columbia Canada.

For orders or more information visit: www.littlewildflowers.ca

Creston — [Kokanee Brewery Set to Open New Warehouse]

The crew at Kokanee Brewery in Creston have been busy lately getting ready to utilize their newly constructed 35,000 square foot shipping warehouse. In addition to having more storage space the new facility also has a dedicated pallet makeup area. Official start up date is slated for February 1.

The project is part of a $4.6 million upgrade to the Creston brewery. As part of the upgrade other areas of the facility were improved as well including the HVAC and cooling systems, roof work, a new ammonia condenser and more efficient loading dock access.