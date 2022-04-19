Vegetable greenhouse in South Surrey: . (File photo)

Vegetable greenhouse in South Surrey: . (File photo)

Greenhouse gas emissions exempted, for big B.C. greenhouses

Carbon tax rebate program opens for heating, CO2 fertilizer

Burning natural gas or propane to heat greenhouses growing vegetables, tree seedlings or flowers is up to 80 per cent exempt from B.C.’s carbon tax, but cannabis growers need not apply.

The B.C. agriculture ministry opened applications Tuesday for its greenhouse carbon tax relief program, which reimburses eligible growers for their 2021 fuel consumption. Operators have until May 31 to apply for the grants, and must have generated $20,000 or more in crop sales last year from a greenhouse area more than 455 square metres to be eligible.

The program is available to producers of ornamental flowers and plants, nursery plants, vegetables or forest seedlings, but not for offices, packing, processing, forklifts or other vehicles. “Cannabis is not an eligible crop at any phase of production,” the ministry said in a statement April 19.

The grant covers up to 80 per cent of bills for carbon tax paid on natural gas or propane used for greenhouse heating or carbon dioxide production for fertilizer in 2021. B.C.’s main greenhouse crops are tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, with CO2 added to the enclosures to increase the growth rate.

Operators are required to provide an annual fuel usage summary from FortisBC or other supplier.

RELATED: Greenhouse operators protest health care payroll tax

RELATED: B.C. carbon tax goes up April 1, adding to gasoline cost

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureGreenhouse Gas Emissions

Previous story
Woodfibre LNG moves ahead with Squamish B.C. natural gas terminal

Just Posted

And aircraft fights a blaze just outside of Kimberley in August, 2020. Kimberley is one of 13 communities in the Southeast Fire Centre to receive grant funding from the B.C. government to assist in reducing wildfire risk. Paul Rodgers file.
$2.1 million in grants provided to Southeast Fire Centre communities

Larysa Maiboroda, who was living in Kyiv before war broke out, recently arrived in Cranbrook, joining her aunt, Halyna Ishchook. Maiboroda was welcomed into the community during a Sunday night rally in solidarity with Ukraine at Rotary Park. Trevor Crawley photo.
Ukrainian relatives arriving in Cranbrook, as volunteer society rallies resources

The St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino. Photo courtesy St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino.
Ktunaxa Nation Council annual charity golf tournament set for June

Jesse Wiebe tees off at hole 16 at Wycliffe Disc Golf Course on his way to a first place finish in the inaugural Rocket Bear Disc Golf tournament. Paul Rodgers photo.
Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer hosts inaugural Rocket Bear disc golf tournament