Flair Airlines flight attendants issue 72-hour strike notice

Union representing 139 flight attendants said notice comes after both sides failed to reach agreement this week

The union representing more than 130 flight attendants for B.C.-based Flair Airlines has issued a 72-hour strike notice.

The ultra-low cost carrier and Local 4060 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees were in mediation on Wednesday, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement, according to union representative Gary Yee. The strike notice was issued Friday evening.

The carrier is based out of Kelowna, with other bases located in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Abbotsford.

