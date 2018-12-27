FILE - Haida elder Diane Brown, Gwaaganaad, leads a prayer before a feast in the Old Massett Community Hall on Saturday, March 25, where hundreds celebrated the end of the Northern Gateway pipeline project. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

Enbridge is getting a $14.7-million refund on fees it paid Canada’s federal energy regulator for a pipeline it won’t build.

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C., but the plan came apart when the federal Liberals banned tankers carrying large amounts of crude oil from British Columbia’s northern coast.

Without tankers to serve the port, there was no point constructing more than 1,100 kilometres of pipeline to send Alberta bitumen to Kitimat.

Then the Federal Court of Appeal ruled in June 2016 that Indigenous Peoples affected by the pipeline hadn’t been adequately consulted. A few months later, in late November, the Liberals decided to revoke the approvals given to let the project get as far as it had.

Enbridge had paid the National Energy Board $14.7 million in regulatory fees to monitor the pipeline’s construction and operation. That was about 0.2 per cent of the estimated $7.9-billion cost of building it.

In February, the energy company asked for a refund. Just before Christmas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet agreed, saying in a formal decision that “it is just and reasonable to remit the funds.”

“In this case, (the Northern Gateway Pipeline) did not begin construction and the project will never move into operation,” the decision says.

The refund will be paid out of the government’s general account.

Enbridge says it is still out $373 million in lost costs for the cancelled project. Spokeswoman Tracie Kenyon said Thursday the company has no other outstanding claims for reimbursements or refunds.

The bill banning crude oil tankers from northern B.C. has passed the House of Commons and is in the Senate.

Tankers carrying other fuels are allowed on B.C.’s north coast, and a $40-billion project for a pipeline feeding a liquefied-natural-gas terminal in Kitimat is going ahead.

Crude-oil tankers are also allowed along the province’s southern coast, including in the sea off Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How long can it go? Resilient economy enters 2019 with signs of weakness
Next story
B.C. salmon farm agreement a milestone for Indigenous rights

Just Posted

Year in Review: RCMP put a dent in property crime, traffic enforcement

Detatchment also touts the ongoing success of a Mental Health Liaison officer

Kootenay ICE recall Owen Pederson for remainder of the season

The 16-year-old will stay on the roster for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Set the controls for the stars

Interstellar travel is now possible

Police looking for suspect after two Christmas robberies

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall man, slender, with light brown or reddish hair.

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

Fast-food restaurant being closed, lost jacket top worst 911 calls in 2018

E-Comm has released its top 10 worst 911 calls this year, mainly centres around consumer complaints

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

B.C. salmon farm agreement a milestone for Indigenous rights

In 2018, province effectively surrenders authority over sites

There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

Chilko comes from a breeder that has eight other dogs in the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association

What the cherry tree mishap in northern B.C. cost the federal government

Cost breakdown for cutting down Prince Rupert’s cherry trees and the apology

Family of wrestler who cut dreads won’t seek legal action

Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19

Canadian man’s appeal in drug case to be heard in Chinese court

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s case is reportedly in an appeal phase, after being previously convicted

B.C. now home to more than 5 million people

Population crossed 5-million threshold sometime between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2018

Most Read