Dine Around Victoria. AdobeStock

Dine Around Victoria. AdobeStock

Dine Around Happy Hour comes to B.C. restaurants

The series will run until Sept. 30

An event that usually gets foodies excited at the end of January each year, is now a special series that will kick off with a new event taking place this month.

Dine Around Happy Hour will offer special menus from participating restaurants throughout B.C., until Sept. 30.

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservice Association (BCRFA) Dine Around Series is a culinary adventure that showcases the vibrant and diverse restaurant scene in the province.

Starting with Dine Around Happy Hour, the BCRFA will now host multiple upcoming events such as Dine Around Brunch in November, Dine Around Lunch and Dinner in January/February, and Dine Around Patios in May/June.

Ian Tostenson, CEO/President at BCRFA said the series provides a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the flavours and hospitality of B.C. restaurants.

We’re excited to expand our traditional January Dine Around program with a new four-part series and are kicking things off with Dine Around Happy Hour, where patrons can indulge in specially curated menus and drinks at their favourite local spots,” he explained.

To find out which restaurants are participating in the Dine Around Happy Hour and for more information on upcoming events in the Dine Around Series, visit dinearound.ca.

READ MORE: Squishy feet: Festival of the Grape expected to draw thousands to Oliver

READ MORE: Apex Mountain to offer parents GPS device that can track their kids on the slopes

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DiningOkanaganrestaurant

Love The Cranbrook Townsman?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says murder of B.C. Sikh leader may be linked to Indian government

The Province has announced the $156 million replacement and upgrade of the Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home in Cranbrook. The project, which will be conducted in two phases, will include 148 new long-term care beds. Trevor Crawley photo.
B.C. announces $156M expansion and upgrade of long-term care facility in Cranbrook

Clockwise from top left: Cobs Bread Bakery in Cranbrook has closed; Amy White of the William Tell Estate Winery; Matt Lamb has joined Kootenay Solar as the Communications and Marketing manager; Wescan Tire is Creston’s newest tire shop.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Special guests at the RCMP gala at Fort Steele Heritage Town Saturday, September 16. The banquet’s head table were led into the Wasa Hotel by Piper Derek Smith. Left to right: Piper Derek Smith, Sergeant Major Heather Lew, Assistant Commissioner John Brewer, Nasu’kin Sophie Pierre, Nasu’kin Joe Pierre, Assistant Superintendant David Greig, Staff Sergeant Barry Graham, Tara Fiedler Graham. (Barry Coulter photo)
RCMP mark 150 years with gala event at Fort Steele