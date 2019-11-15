CREA: national home sales up 12.9 per cent in October compared with last year

Greater Vancouver’s composite index price was down 6.4 per cent from a year ago to $994,900

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales was up 12.9 per cent nationally in October compared with the same month last year.

It says sales activity last month was almost the same as for September, but up almost 20 per cent from a six-year low reached in February. Home sales are still about seven per cent below the heights reached in 2016 and 2017.

CREA says sales activity was mixed across the country as growing sales in Greater Vancouver, the B.C. Fraser Valley, and Ottawa, was offset by a monthly decline in the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton-Burlington.

Greater Vancouver’s composite index price was down 6.4 per cent from a year ago to $994,900, while in the GTA, the index price was up 5.6 per cent to $814,400. Ottawa recorded the highest price gains of major cities with a 10.25 per cent climb to $436,300.

Nationally, the composite index price was up 1.77 per cent to $633,600 despite declines in parts of B.C. as well as in major cities in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

ALSO READ: More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

The number of new residential home listings was down by 5.8 per cent in October compared with last year, and down 1.8 per cent from September.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Just Posted

Fire destroys house in downtown Cranbrook

Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of 2nd Street North, across from Western Financial Place, to find a residence that was “significantly involved in a fire”

It takes a village to serve a dinner

Annual Rotary/Colombo Seniors Dinner set for Wednesday, Nov. 27

Government needs to step up to address $10M RCMP budget deficit: Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison says governments need to ensure rural communities are protected

Kimberley Pipe Band ceilidh a great success

Fundraising event sold out

Missing Abbotsford man may be in in the region: RCMP

Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Government needs to step up to address $10M RCMP budget deficit: Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison says governments need to ensure rural communities are protected

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

Most Read