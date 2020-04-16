B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson (Black Press files)

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

An additional cut to commercial property tax for schools will produce an average 25 per cent reduction in 2020 property taxes to cope with COVID-19, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James says.

With property taxes due in July and many businesses shut or facing significantly reduced cash flow due to the coronavirus pandemic, late payment deadline for property taxes is extended to Oct. 1 without penalty, James announced April 16.

With local governments facing a drop in revenue, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson said the deadline for municipalities to pay the reduced school tax to the province has been extended to Dec. 31, 2020. Local governments are also authorized to borrow interest-free from their existing capital reserves to cover payroll and other operating costs.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Just Posted

It happened this week in 1913

April 12 - 18: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Cranbrook Bucks partnering up with minor hockey association

The Cranbrook Bucks and Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association are teaming up to… Continue reading

Local independent schools adjusting to new COVID-19 reality

Kootenay Christian Academy, St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School adapting routines to teach remotely

WildSafeBC back in business for 2020 season

The bears are back in town, and so is WildSafeBC

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

Hugs and Slugs vying for equal billing this week

Slugs: Sorry but I have a slug in response to the hug… Continue reading

Lives vs. Livelihoods

Gwynne Dyer Wuhan, the Chinese city where it all started, was locked… Continue reading

Faith: A Muted Celebration

Yme Woensdregt During April this year, four of the world’s major religions… Continue reading

Disaster jargon for a new age

From “Danse Macabre to “We’re All In This Together”

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Most Read