A Burger King Whopper meal combo is shown at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa., on February 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar)

Company that owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons chains is expanding

Tim Hortons is now testing Beyond Meat sausage patties in Canada

The company that owns the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons chains is broadening delivery service in the U.S. and will expand the number of its restaurants by 54 per cent worldwide in an ambitious growth plan.

Restaurant Brands International said Wednesday at its investor conference in New York that it plans to have 40,000 restaurants in operation globally over the next eight to 10 years, up from the current 26,000.

READ MORE: Beyond Meat goes public as sales of plant-based meats rise

The Toronto company may also move more forcefully into plant-based meat substitutes.

Tim Hortons is now testing Beyond Meat sausage patties in Canada. Burger King may expand the sale of plant-based burgers in the U.S. after a successful test in St. Louis.

Restaurant Brands says it has significant growth opportunities in markets like India, where Burger King developed a lamb-based Whopper.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Hydro powering up for more electric vehicle charging demand

Just Posted

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

City adopts tax rate bylaw with 3.97 per cent increase

Cranbrook city council has formally approved the a tax rate bylaw that… Continue reading

Chernove wins two medals in Italy

The Cranbrook cyclist competed at the first round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup

BC Hydro extending distribution line towards Moyie

BC Hydro is working on a project along Highway 3 between Cranbrook… Continue reading

Cranbrook History Centre requests increase to annual city grant

Guy Santucci, president of the board, says operational costs continue to rise

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read