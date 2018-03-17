College Business students win at competition

A team of College of the Rockies Business Management students were big winners at the 2018 Western Canadian Business Competition held March 9 to 11 at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

The College’s team, all diploma students in the Business Management program, competed in the Junior Division which offered three separate categories with two awards each: Top Team, Top Individual and Strategic Plan. The College’s team walked away with the Top Team, Top Individual (Bradley Schmidt), and second place in the Strategic Plan category.

Nine teams from across Western Canada took part in the competition and were tasked with running a simulated business that currently makes wearable video cameras and plans to expand into camera-equipped drones. Competitors were required to create a business plan that covered eight years of decision making with the assumption that the company operates in four market regions: Europe-Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North America.

“I am very proud of our team,” says College of the Rockies business instructor and team coach, Butch Butalid. “This competition is a tremendous experiential learning opportunity for our students and it is wonderful to see them being rewarded for their hard work.”

Team members Yunguang (John) Li, Bradley Schmidt, Brandon Ouillette, and Jordan Lydell assumed the roles of CEO and Vice President Human Resources; Vice President, Finance; Vice President, Marketing; and Vice President, Operations. Judging was based on each team’s strategic plan report, two team oral presentations and the results of the company’s operations.

“I am honoured to have had the chance to join my team in representing the College and to show all of Western Canada that we have good reason to call ourselves Rocky Mountain inspired, small college proud,” says College team member Bradley Schmidt.

“The support of the faculty and administration at the College afforded our team an excellent opportunity to showcase everything we’ve learned. Winning both the top award for our team as well as for my individual performance is a perfect reward for our hard work and dedication.”

