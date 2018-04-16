Chamber Business Excellence Awards Hands Out the Hardware

The 27th annual Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards culminated with a gala event Saturday at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino.

90 nominees were up for awards in 13 categories. “The nominees were interviewed as part of the judging process leading up to the award recipients being selected,” said Chamber executive director David D. Hull. “Without exception, every judging panel said their decision was very difficult. That speaks volumes for the excellence within our business community.”

The following awards categories and recipients are:

Hospitality Excellence (Sponsored by Pacific Coastal Airlines_

Elizabeth Lake Lodge

Non Profit Organization of the Year (Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust)

Cranbrook Farmer’s Market

Accredited Professional Services Excellence (Sponsored by Jim Pattison Broadcast Group)

The Hearing Loss Clinic

Retailer Excellence (Sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada)

The Paw Shop

Business to Business Excellence (Sponsored by Koocanusa Publications)

Cranbrook Pest Control

Manufacturing & Production Excellence (Sponsored by Rocky Mountain Diesel)

Cranbrook Interior Woodwork

New Business of the Year (Sponsored by Community Futures East Kootenay)

Kootenay Computer

Customer Service Excellence (Sponsored by New Dawn Developments)

Tourism Excellence (Sponsored by Pacific Coastal Airlines)

Cranbrook History Centre

Business of the Year 1-15 Employees (Sponsored by Cranbrook Downtown Business Association)

Canadian Rockies Landscape

Business of the Year 16+ Employees (Sponsored by St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino)

Home Hardware Building Centre

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Sponsored by College of the Rockies)

Jesse Roberts – Arby’s Cranbrook & The Firehall Kitchen & Tap

Business Person of the Year (Sponsored by Banking Association of Cranbrook)

Barry Zwueste – CEO St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino