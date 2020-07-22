As patio season returns stronger than ever, craft beer enthusiasts at the B.C. Ale Trail have put together a list of the top 10 local brewery patios to visit, which includes Penticton’s very own Cannery Brewing. Source: pixabay.

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberley and Port Alberni all topped the list

Breweries throughout B.C. are welcoming phase three of the province’s restart plan, which has allowed them to expand their outdoor patios and even add new outdoor spaces.

“The patio expansion has been a saviour for us this season,” said Michael Lewis, the general manager of Three Ranges Brewing in Valemount. “We can accommodate our customers; they love the changes and feel safer with more outdoor space available. We are excited and appreciative of the expedient moves by (the) government to support the hospitality industry with these temporary policy changes to allow small businesses to try and survive the crisis.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

As patio season returns stronger than ever, craft beer enthusiasts at the B.C. Ale Trail have put together a list of the top 10 local brewery patios to visit, which includes Penticton’s very own Cannery Brewing.

  1. Three Ranges Brewing in Valemount

    “Picnic tables and other lawn furniture give this patio the feel of a beer garden. Although food isn’t available on-site, customers are welcome to bring their own food or grab a wood-fired pizza from the pizzeria across the street.

    Three Ranges Brewing can be found on the Northern BC Ale Trail.”

  2. Canoe Brewpub in Victoria

    “Canoe has the best patio in Victoria, if not all of BC, full stop, thanks to its setting next to the Inner Harbour below the new bridge. Add to that food from an excellent kitchen and delicious craft beer brewed on-site.

    Canoe Brewpub can be found on the Victoria Ale Trail.”

  3. Howe Sound Brewing in Squamish

    “The breathtaking backdrop of The Stawamus Chief has made this patio one of the best spots to sip a beer in BC since this brewpub opened in 1996.

    Howe Sound Brewing can be found on the Squamish Ale Trail.”

  4. Wildeye Brewing in North Vancouver

    “In addition to its large indoor tasting room, Wildeye recently opened an outdoor patio with picnic tables, shrubs and even a palm tree.

    Wildeye Brewing can be found on the Vancouver’s North Shore Ale Trail.”

  5. Parkside Brewery in Port Moody

    “Most of the breweries on Brewers Row in Port Moody have outdoor spaces, but the biggest is the patio at Parkside Brewery. Now this brewery has added a second side patio for ever more outdoor seating.

    Parkside Brewery can be found on the Port Moody Ale Trail.”

  6. Cannery Brewing in Penticton

    “Cannery already had a patio set up, but it recently added The Backyard, a comfortable space behind the brewery that will make you feel right at home.

    Cannery Brewing can be found on the Penticton Ale Trail.”

  7. Over Time Beer Works in Kimberley

    “Over Time took advantage of ‘time off’ during the pandemic to add a comfortable patio beside the brewery, complete with a bocce pit.

    Over Time Beer Works can be found on the Kootenay Rockies East Ale Trail.”

  8. Tapworks Brewing in Gibsons

    “Tapworks’ rooftop patio offers a spectacular setting to enjoy food and beer with views of Howe Sound.

    Tapworks Brewing can be found on the Sunshine Coast Ale Trail.”

  9. Field House Brewing in Abbotsford

    “Field House has a covered patio along with a 3000-square-foot Beer Lawn in front of the brewery.

    Field House Brewing can be found on the Fraser Valley Ale Trail.”

  10. Dog Mountain Brewing in Port Alberni

    “This brewery, which opened late in 2019, has a rooftop patio with stellar views of the Alberni Inlet.

    Dog Mountain Brewing can be found on the Vancouver Island Ale Trail Part 2.”

To see more “ale trails” curated by the B.C. Ale Trail, visit https://bcaletrail.ca/ale-trails/

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Beer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inflatable pools lead wave of toy sales as parents, kids reclaim slice of summer

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

The Zombies, and the lasting legacy of “Odessey and Oracle”

An interview with Colin Blunstone, lead singer of the legendary rock band

Fernie SAR mobilized in search of missing people

The group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Letter to the editor: Weighing the pros and cons of Teck expansion in Elk Valley

Tracy Flynn – Fairmont Hot Springs Teck’s proposed coal mine expansion in… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

July 19 - 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

What Makes for a Day Well Lived?

Yme Woensdregt About three years ago, I discovered American poet Mary Oliver,… Continue reading

It’s hotter than Hades, and here are your Hugs (and Slugs) …

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who… Continue reading

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read