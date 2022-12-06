The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Canfor temporarily reducing Canadian production due to weak market conditions

Move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January

Canfor Corp. is temporarily reducing its Canadian production due to what it says are very weak market conditions.

The Vancouver-based company says there will be curtailments at all of its solid wood facilities in B.C. and Alberta.

It says the move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says the company will work to mitigate the affects on employees by providing support and identifying meaningful work during the downtime.

The curtailments will begin to be implemented on Dec. 19 and range from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and anticipates that the majority of its B.C. facilities will operate below full capacity in the new year.

RELATED: Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

forestrysoftwood lumber

Previous story
B.C. chefs host free online cook-along with White Spot
Next story
Global survey: workplace violence, harassment is widespread

Just Posted

Shannon Fisher
Cranbrook’s Shannon Fisher gets BC Medal of Good Citizenship

The Cranbrook RCMP detachment is experiencing staffing challenges, according to S/Sgt. Barry Graham. Townsman file photo.
Cranbrook RCMP detachment commander sounds alarm over staffing challenges

The Cranbrook Bucks are back to their winning ways, riding a three-game streak following a two-game sweep of Prince George. The weekend victories also saw them take a prodigious leap in the BCHL standings. (Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca)
Bucks vault into 3rd place with PG wins

Members of the Castlegar Ukrainian community and their supporters gathered in front of Castlegar City Hall on Holodomor Memorial Day to remember those who perished in the man-made Ukrainian famine of 1932-1933. Photo: Terran Ambrosone
Members of Castlegar’s Ukrainian community gather to remember Terror Famine of 1932