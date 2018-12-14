Canfor Corp. extending temporary curtailment of sawmills in B.C.; cutting hours

Vancouver-based company says the decision is due to declining lumber prices, high log costs and log supply constraints

Canfor Corp. says it is extending the temporary curtailment of sawmill operations in British Columbia announced in November, and will cut operating hours at some sawmills throughout the first quarter of 2019.

The Vancouver-based company says the decision is due to declining lumber prices, high log costs and log supply constraints.

The changes are expected to reduce Canfor’s production output by an additional 55 million board feet in the first quarter.

The sawmills are scheduled to resume production on Jan. 7.

Canfor has 13 sawmills in Canada, with a total annual capacity of about 3.8 billion board feet.

Conifex Timber Inc. and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. have also announced temporary curtailments in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to move salmon farms out of coastal migration route

Just Posted

Jingle Bell Walk takes over school neighbourhood

Kootenay Orchards Elementary School collects donated food items for the Cranbrook Food Bank Society

Parkour: more than jumps and flips

Parkour has been becoming a fast favourite with kids due to its popularity on the internet.

Avalanche Canada issues special public warning

Very weak layer buried under recent snow a cause for concern

Special Public Avalanche Warning for Most Mountainous Regions of BC

Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry… Continue reading

Krebs selected to 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

ICE forward Peyton Krebs will be amoung the top CHL talent at the prospects game hosted in Red Deer.

VIDEO: Royals reveal the images on their Christmas cards

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow

Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally

ICBC to apply for 6.3% hike to basic insurance rates

Crown Corporation said it will be submitting its next basic rate application to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Friday

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

Stranded B.C. trucker writes final wishes before being rescued 3 days later

‘I was just praying someone would come along’

Canfor Corp. extending temporary curtailment of sawmills in B.C.; cutting hours

Vancouver-based company says the decision is due to declining lumber prices, high log costs and log supply constraints

Canada’s prospective world junior team members await final roster decisions

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp

Final phase of Kelowna hospital cardiac centre completed

Finishing new recovery rooms marks completion of $381 million project

Family searching for B.C. professor last seen at Colombian salsa club

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin

Most Read