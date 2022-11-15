A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September, the first monthly gain since February. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October posted their first monthly gain since February.

The association says sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September.

It says sales were up on a month-over-month basis in October in 60 per cent of all local markets with Greater Vancouver up six per cent, offset in part by a 2.4 per cent drop in Montreal.

The number of newly listed homes was up 2.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis in October.

Compared with a year ago, home sales in October were down 36 per cent.

The actual national average home price was $644,643 in October, down 9.9 per cent from the same month last year.

