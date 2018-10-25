Black Press Extreme Career Fair expands into Kootenays

Career fair will be hosted in Cranbrook at the Ktunaxa Nations Building Nov. 15

Are you still seeking your dream career? Are you in need of a fresh start? Look no further than the Black Press Extreme Career Fair, coming to Cranbrook in November.

On November 15, individuals around the Kootenays will have a chance to explore new career opportunities.

This year, the career fair is expanding to include the Kootenays and will be hosted in Cranbrook at the Ktunaxa Nations Building (220 Cranbrook St N) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is one of eight Black Press career fairs around the province, and serves an educational experience all on its own. Individuals will have the opportunity to talk to their potential future employer, fill out applications and even have on-the-spot interviews.

“The career fair is really for anyone that is either looking for a job, looking for a career change or looking for educational options,” said Black Press News Media Group’s events manager Sheri Jackson.

There are many businesses planning to attend the career fair, including the likes of the Canadian Armed Forces, Kootenay Columbia College, Interior Health, Superstore and more.

“The event was started for the simple purpose of the need for people to hire,” explained Jackson.

“In the next nine years there will be one million job vacancies in B.C. We recognize that and want to be proactive in getting that number down.

“We pride ourselves in the ability to match employers with viable candidates through these career fairs and it has proven successful in all of the career fairs we have hosted so far.”

This will be the first time the Black Press Extreme Career Fair has made it to the Kootenays.

For more information on the career fair visit Facebook.com/bpeeducationcareerfairs.

