The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation

Northwest-based First Nation have entered a new agreement with the province

A Northwest B.C. First Nation has struck a deal with the provincial government to open the door for a commercial cannabis operation.

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. under section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act to pursue their cannabis ambitions, while also maintaining alignment with federal and provincial cannabis laws.

Cameron Stevens, Chief Councillor for the band based in the Hazelton area believes this agreement is a step in the right direction.

“The Kispiox Band Council is committed to bringing new economic development and employment opportunities to the Gitxsan Territories and view this government-to-government Section 119 agreement with the Province as a positive step in the right direction.”

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth calls the agreement a “significant achievement for legalized cannabis in B.C.”

RELATED: WLFN hosts grand opening of B.C.’s first farm-to-gate cannabis operation

cannabis

Previous story
American automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

Just Posted

Punch Drunk Cabaret
PeakFest returns to Cranbrook to kick off September long weekend

The Cranbrook Bucks have added another player for next season in Jack Silich, who has committed to the club for the 2022-23 season. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Bucks add another forward for next season

The second Summer Sounds of the season, Saturday, July 16, featured hard-driving Blues courtesy of the Ethan Askey Band. Askey, from Cranbrook — currently living in Calgary — is one of Canada’s top Blues harmonica players, and was showcasing his album released earlier this year — “Walk When You Wanna Run.” (Barry Coulter photo)
Ethan Askey Band headlines hard-rocking Summer Sounds session

Councillor Everett Baker. File Photo
Grand Forks city councillor pushes forward with mayoral bid, following story published about pardon for sex crimes