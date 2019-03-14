Biggest investment drop is forecast to happen this year. (Central 1 Credit Union)

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Government moves to put the brakes on B.C.’s urban housing costs are taking hold and are about to produce the biggest drop in residential construction since 2009, Central 1 Credit Union says in its latest forecast.

The drop in housing investment is projected to be nearly as large as the world-wide recession of 2009, but will not signal a recession in B.C. because of strength in other construction sectors, says B.C. Economic Outlook 2019-2021, a forecast by the organization representing credit unions in B.C. and Ontario.

Increasing population, new capital investment in public works and the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project in northern B.C. are expected to keep unemployment low as housing construction slows, Central 1 forecasts.

“B.C.’s economy will slow over the next three years as the policy-induced housing market downturn weighs temporarily on growth,” the report says.

“The recent slump in housing demand and prices will trigger a sharp contraction in housing construction and the most pronounced drop in broader residential investment since 2009. Growth will trend in a range of 2.0 to 2.5 per cent over the next years and accelerate to 2.8 per cent in 2021.”

The federal government’s addition of a “stress test” for bank mortgages in 2018 has required borrowers to qualify their ability to pay if interest rates increase, after a long period of low rates led to personal debt rates rising. B.C. has focused on increased taxes for foreign buyers and second homes in urban areas that have low rental vacancy rates and high purchase prices.

READ MORE: Deadline looms to register to avoid speculation tax

READ MORE: Drop in fixed mortgage rates a ‘welcome cooling’

“Retrenchment has been significant in larger urban markets, which will curtail new home activity in 2019,” the report states. “Home sales have fallen to a multi-year low pace.”

Central 1 expects that B.C. exports will be a drag on growth, with the continued trade dispute between the U.S. and China and a general trend to trade protectionism internationally.

Retail sales rose “a mere two per cent last year following a 9.3 per cent increase in 2017 and 6.6 per cent gain in 2016, despite support from rising wages, solid labour market and population growth,” Central 1 says.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black Press Media wins awards for best email newsletter, best contest
Next story
Canada’s Big 5 bank CEOs pay rises 6.5% to earn $54M in 2018

Just Posted

Cranbrook Hornets are East Kootenay League Bantam “A” Champions

The Hornets will now turn their attention on to the BC Hockey League Bantam Tier 3 Provincials

Track and field club is all on board

After the possibility of closing the East Kootenay Track and Field Club filled its board positions

COTR to conduct mock disaster exercise

Mass casualty simulation aimed at preparing nursing students to respond to disaster-type events

Two Cranbrook Farmers’ Market volunteers honoured

Clarence Selden and Dion Langevin named Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year,

Cranbrook preparing for spring melt flooding

City has planned projects on the go such as upgrading creek channels and storm sewer infrastructure

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Letters to the Editor

Twenty Years of the Kootenay Ice As I reflect on the past… Continue reading

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson-Raybould

Opposition MPs were incensed, leaping to their feet and shouting out epithets like ‘shame,’ ‘coverup’ and ‘despicable!’

Most Read