B.C. finance ministry projections show improvement in economic growth, declining next year as recovery continues from the initial slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (B.C. government)

B.C. finance ministry projections show improvement in economic growth, declining next year as recovery continues from the initial slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (B.C. government)

B.C. forecasts $4.8 billion deficit as province’s revenues rise

Increased tax take, federal transfers reduce forecast by half

The B.C. government took in $6.2 billion more than forecast in its spring budget, finance ministry results for the first quarter of the fiscal year show.

Federal funding for COVID-19 response and promised increases in federal child care funding reduced the projected deficit for 2021-21 to $4.8 billion. with higher-than-expected personal and corporate income tax and natural resource revenues, the finance ministry reported Monday. That was offset by increased provincial spending on services such as health care, and costs of an intense forest fire season in B.C.

B.C.’s gross domestic product is now forecast to grow by 6.0 per cent in 2021 and 4.0 per cent in 2022, with continued improvement in employment. B.C.’s unemployment rate for August was 6.2 per cent, down from more than 13 per cent at the beginning of the pandemic early 2020.

“We have all been impacted by the pandemic, and the collective actions of British Columbians have brought us through this unprecedented challenge together,” Finance Minister Selina Robinson said Sept. 13. “This is the driving force behind B.C.’s faster-than-expected economic recovery and our improved outlook.”

RELATED: B.C. budget forecasts improvement from $10 billion deficit

RELATED: B.C. spending balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. releases smartphone app for reading COVID-19 vaccine cards

Just Posted

The Kootenay-Columbia candidates are now live in Black Press’ candidate forum. (Contributed)
REWATCH: Kootenay-Columbia candidates vye for your vote

A contractor has been hired to trap and relocate a 'problematic' beaver in the Idlewild Park wetlands area. Photo courtesy Karen Peters.
City clarifies Idlewild relocation plan after beaver backlash

Advance polling is open at the Seniors Centre in Cranbrook over the next four days. Trevor Crawley photo.
Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate issues during virtual forum

A group of local seniors — The Chain Rattlers — has discovered the joys of Disc Golf, and head out every morning, every day of the year, to partake of it. Brian Clarkson photos
‘Chain Rattlers’ hosting disc golf clinic for seniors