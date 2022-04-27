Log truck hauls a load on Likely Road in the Cariboo region. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

Log truck hauls a load on Likely Road in the Cariboo region. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. doubles Indigenous share of Crown forest revenues to 8-10%

First step towards a new formula, forests minister says

B.C. Indigenous communities received $58 million in Crown forest harvest revenues in 2021 and that could go as high as $130 million this year under the terms of a new revenue sharing formula, Forests Minister Katrine Conroy said Wednesday.

The province’s current formula of a three to five per cent share has been doubled to up to 10 per cent for 2022 as the B.C. government works on a new system to recognize aboriginal title to their traditional territories. The new rate includes stumpage collected from logging on Indigenous traditional territories and a share of revenues from B.C. Timber Sales, the province’s forest agency for selling logging rights.

“This is an interim measure, and we wanted to show commitment,” Conroy said in announcing the change April 27.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin said the government’s goal is to have a comprehensive resource revenue sharing agreement, including timber, within two years.

“We are moving away from the short-term transactional approach of the past toward a new fiscal framework that recognizes, respects and supports Indigenous Peoples’ right to self-determination,” Rankin said.

Chief Murphy Abraham of the Lake Babine Nation said the interim increase is welcome, but he expects it to increase in the years to come. Lake Babine has a “unique 20-year agreement” with the federal and provincial government to implement their rights and title, after many years of watching logging trucks leave their northwest B.C. territory with no benefit to them, he said.

“Improved forest revenue is a milestone in our foundation agreement,” Abraham said at the announcement at the B.C. legislature.

Chief Nicole Rempel of the K’ómoks First Nation said the additional revenue will help her community fund education, archaeological sites and other services.

RELATED: B.C. First Nation blast NDP’s forest reorganization

RELATED: B.C. pauses logging on vast area of old-growth forest

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsforestry

Previous story
College of BC Building Trades opens its (virtual) doors as hub for B.C. schools
Next story
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez reacts to Facebook ‘threat’ over online news bill

Just Posted

The new off-leash, fenced-in dog park is officially open at Moir Park in Cranbrook. The City of Cranbrook held an opening ceremony at the park on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo (<em>left to right</em>): Justin Keeler & Ty Kreutzer of Kootenay Canine Adventures; Paul Heywood, Manager Building and Bylaw Services; Mayor Lee Pratt; Councillor Wayne Price with Manny; Tony Hetu, Deputy Director of Public Works and Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
New off-leash dog park now open at Moir Park in Cranbrook

At left: retiring School District 5 Superintendent Silke Yardley. At right: Viveka Johnson will begin her superintendentship in August, 2022.(File photos)
School District 5 hires new superintendent

The land where the Foundry East Kootenay facility will be located in Cranbrook. Photo submitted.
Foundry East Kootenay to break ground in coming months

Western Painted Turtles are pictured basking in the sun at Elizabeth Lake in Cranbrook. These turtles will benefit from the ecosystem restoration projects that are taking place across the region over the next five years. (Stewart Wilson photo)
Local, regional ecosystem restoration projects set to take place over next five years