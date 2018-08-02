B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Low-cost airline Swoop will soon be offering a route from Abbotsford to Las Vegas.

Company’s announcement Thursday makes it the first Canadian no-frills airline to fly to the U.S., with flights to Orlando and Arizona from airports in Edmonton and Hamilton, Ont., as well.

Swoop, a subsidiary of WestJet Ltd., has voiced its intention in the past to create alternatives for the estimated five million Canadians who drive across the border each year to take flights at similar price points from U.S. airports.

Service to Vegas from Abbotsford International Airport will start Oct. 11, beginning at a the cost of about CAD $99 and flying Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

The other low-cost airline operating in B.C. is Flair Air, which offers service from B.C. locations including Abbotsford, Kelowna and Victoria.

NOTE: This story has been updated. A previous version state that Swoop’s headquarters is located out of Kelowna when it is based out of Calgary.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record 2Q loss

Just Posted

Shoplifting Suspects Apprehended By Police

Trio from Creston nabbed after a foot pursuit from Canadian Tire

Two wildfires converge; creates 1,000 hectare wildfire in national park

Vermillion Valley lightning-strike wildfires merge; road closures in effect

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Items compiled by Dave Humphreyfrom the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Wildfires in East Kootenay cause highway closure

Hwy 93 through Kootenay National Park closed Wednesday due to visibility

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. Lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Most Read