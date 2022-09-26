A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Atlantic airports resume operations after hurricane Fiona triggers cancellations

Flights to and from Charlottetown and Deer Lake resumed today, Sydney to resume tomorrow

Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says flights to and from Charlottetown Airport in P.E.I. and Deer Lake Regional Airport in Newfoundland resumed today.

J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport’s website says the Nova Scotia aviation hub is scheduled to resume commercial flights Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax International Airport Authority spokesperson Leah Batstone says the proactive cancellation of many flights resulted in a large decrease in activity at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, but the airport resumed normal operations on Sunday.

Flight tracker FlightAware found only four flights into Halifax Stanfield were cancelled today, along with three into Charlottetown Airport and one into Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Batstone encourages travellers to confirm the status of their flight before heading for the airport and recommends they leave extra time to park, check in, and go through security screening before boarding.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fiona leaves a trail of economic devastation in its wake

Air TravelhurricaneWeather

Previous story
Canada Jetlines, latest airline to enter the crowded field, lands first flight

Just Posted

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior-wide drug alert after cluster of fatal overdoses in Kelowna

Last year, Ktunaxa Nation citizens and non-Indigenous community members marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a poignant ceremony at the St. Eugene. Trevor Crawley photo.
?aq’am Community to mark National Day for Truth and Reconcilitaion

Noah Quinn of the Cranbrook Bucks seeks to get past Joshua Niedermayer of the Penticton Vees in Saturday night BCHL action in Penticton. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks (cranbrookbucks.ca)
Bucks open season with a win and a loss

Pictured (left to right) are Beth, Diane, Katie, Julie and Ian of the Cranbrook Food Bank on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. This team, along with other staff and volunteers, have been working hard to implement a new choice model for clients at the food bank. The new model rolls out on Oct. 24, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook food bank to roll out new choice model