Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation slowed in December compared with November as gains in the price of gasoline slowed.

The agency says the consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier. That compared with a reading of 2.1 per cent in November.

Excluding gasoline, prices were up 1.5 per cent year over year in December, matching the increase in November.

Prices were up in seven of the eight major catergories as the transportation index which includes gasoline and the shelter group led the way.

Transportation prices were up 4.9 per cent from a year ago compared with a 5.9 per cent increase in November. Gasoline, a key component of the group, climbed 12.2 per cent compared with a year earlier following a 19.6 per cent increase in November.

The shelter index climbed 1.4 per cent compared with a year ago as natural gas prices rose 6.2 per cent following a 3.1 per cent increase in November.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
INTERVIEW: Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Just Posted

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

Couple in immigration limbo, waiting for permanent resident card

Paul Rodgers A Marysville couple is left separated, confused and frustrated due… Continue reading

Power restored after outage in Cranbrook

A failed insulator outside the downtown core to blame for outage.

SPCA puts out adoption call for injured cat

Bethany, a tri-pod feline, is looking for a forever home.

Kootenay Ice burn Hurricanes in 7-3 home victory

Two minutes of magic in second period lead Cranbrook squad to first win over Lethbridge this season

From the mat to the wall

Yoga now offered at ARQ Mountain Centre

Family’s Loren Foundation to launch in Canada

An international foundation will see a launch in Cranbrook and Canada later this year.

Moon puts on a show Jan. 31

The total lunar eclipse of a blue supermoon is expected Wednesday, Jan. 31.

BCHL Today: Goalie greatness and a Nanaimo Clipper scholarship

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

RCMP fined $550,000 in wake of fatal Moncton shooting rampage

The force was convicted of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment, user training

Most Read

  • Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

    Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say