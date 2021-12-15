Andrew Patterson and Kim Kennedy at Dash Eatery, on 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook. Barry Coulter photo

A new restaurant has opened up into downtown Cranbrook’s evolving food, beverage and dining scene

A new restaurant has opened up into downtown Cranbrook’s evolving food, beverage and dining scene.

Dash Eatery officially opened its doors Monday, Dec. 13, in a sumptious heritage building at 22-12th Avenue South.

The family owned and operated business is operated by Andrew Patterson, originally from the Elk Valley. He and his business partner, his mom Kim Kennedy from Calgary, have spent the past five years renovating the building, which is over 100 years old.

Dash Eatery features four different kinds of home-made soup each day, and specializes in pizzas, calzones and paninis made from scratch. All sorts of baked goods are on the menu, with everything made from locally sourced foodstuffs as much as possible.

Hours are currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday to Friday.

The service is mostly take-out for now, Kennedy says, while the pandemic is on, although there is limited seating — for up to 18 people — in the front rooms of the vintage house. When summer arrives — and let’s hope it’s soon — Dash Eatery’s veranda and patio will be available for dining as well.

Dash Eatery’s website is www.dasheatery.com.

