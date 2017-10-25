Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

Congratulations to the winners of our Poetry Challenge 2017. Our winners are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich. They have won tickets to the Wednesday, Nov. 1 performance of Shane Koyczan at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. See Wednesday’s Townsman, Oct. 25, for an exclusive interview with Koyczan, a renowned poet and spoken word artist. Our three winning submissions are published here.

We sincerely thank all our entries for sharing their writing, thoughts, emotions and personalities with us

