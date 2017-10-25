Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

Congratulations to the winners of our Poetry Challenge 2017. Our winners are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich. They have won tickets to the Wednesday, Nov. 1 performance of Shane Koyczan at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. See Wednesday’s Townsman, Oct. 25, for an exclusive interview with Koyczan, a renowned poet and spoken word artist. Our three winning submissions are published here.

We sincerely thank all our entries for sharing their writing, thoughts, emotions and personalities with us

.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

City rezones property for apartment building

Neighbours bring concerns about property values, traffic safety to council.

Peabody election win officially certified

Cranbrook municipal byelection sees a dismal turnout of only 15.4 per cent.

Liberal leadership race stops in Cranbrook

Former provincial cabinet minister Andrew Wilkinson makes his case to local party members.

Hockey teams, figure skaters back in action after equipment retrieved from Fernie Memorial Arena

For the past week, Fernie hockey players and figure skaters have been… Continue reading

Mike Peabody wins Council seat

Preliminary results show local businessman with 44% of byelection vote

Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

Reflections on the 24 Hour Photo Challenge

Paul Rodgers Sometimes deciding to do something without really thinking it through… Continue reading

Introducing the Abbotts

Cranbrook Community Theatre inaugurates new awards for local drama

Symphony of the Kootenays: Beethoven, Rosauro, Strauss open new season

Yme Woensdregt The Symphony of the Kootenays is back for another season… Continue reading

Arthur Miller’s gritty Greek tragedy

Cranbrook Community Theatre opens season with ‘View From The Bridge’

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Return of the poet

Shane Koyczan back at the Key City Theatre Wednesday, Nov. 1

Legion’s 2017 Poppy Campaign kicks off

Funds raised will help local veterans

Most Read