WATCH: The week in review

With the holiday season now definitely upon us, charitable causes are up and running all over the city. A look at a couple of those and more in this week’s review.
WATCH:
A quick look back at some of this week’s top news stories in Cranbrook
With the holiday season now definitely upon us, charitable causes are up and running all over the city. A look at a couple of those and more in this week’s review.
WATCH:
Two local centres working for people facing upheaval in their lives have joined forces in a first-of-a-kind partnership, to create a business to raise funds, raise awareness, and help their clients.
Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons
The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly… Continue reading
Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28
Our Christmas Village is up and glowing down at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Come down for a wander, and support the United Way East Kootenay.
A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading
I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.
A rich and spirited local tradition continues forth this year with the… Continue reading
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy says centre to connect provincial, local teams
All together now… There’s a rink, on the Hill, funded by a… Continue reading
Trio of Surrey teams and Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild in final four at BC AAA senior boys volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre
Court grants application to have first-degree murder and conspiracy charges essentially dropped
A quick look back at some of this week’s top news stories in Cranbrook